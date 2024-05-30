Wannabe football agent jailed after being caught with heroin and cocaine in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wannabe football agent jailed after being caught with heroin and cocaine in Aberdeen

Police found L'Mar Dixon with the Class A drugs and cash at a flat after they turned up looking for another wanted man.

By Dave Finlay
Convicted drug dealer L'mar Dixon was jailed at the High Court in Edinburgh. Image: DC Thomson
Convicted drug dealer L'mar Dixon was jailed at the High Court in Edinburgh. Image: DC Thomson

An aspiring football agent whose career hopes were dashed by his criminal record was jailed for more than five years today after he was caught with heroin and cocaine.

Police found L’Mar Dixon with the Class A drugs and cash at a flat in Aberdeen after they turned up looking for another wanted man.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard that Dixon was found to have heroin, cocaine and money worth £12,280 in total.

A judge told Dixon, 27, that he would have faced a seven-year jail sentence under the “three strikes provision” for repeated trafficking in Class A drugs if he was convicted of his latest narcotics crimes following a trial.

Lord Fairley said that following his guilty pleas Dixon would be sentenced to five years and 219 days’ imprisonment.

Dixon, from Brentwood, in Essex, admitted being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine on February 14 this year at a flat in King Street, in Aberdeen.

Football scouting dreams thwarted by convictions

Advocate depute Brian Gill KC told the court that Dixon has been sentenced to custody on three occasions in England for Class A drug trafficking offences.

His most recent sentence was in 2018 when he was jailed for 51 months for possession of heroin with intent to supply.

The prosecutor said police had initially gone to the King Street property after receiving intelligence that a wanted man, who was not Dixon, was at the flat. They found Dixon with cash, cocaine, heroin and a set of scales.

L’mar Dixon

Defence solicitor advocate Iain Paterson said Dixon’s previous convictions for drug offences occurred when he was much younger and was “hanging around with the wrong people”.

He said: “After coming out of prison he set out to try and pursue a career as a football scout and football agent.

“He carried out a course funded by his family but found out he could not pursue that career because of his convictions.

“He has done a bit of scouting in football, unfortunately that was taken away from him because of his convictions.”

‘The wrong place at the wrong time’

Mr Paterson said Dixon previously had a drug problem but in rehabilitation down south met a woman who moved to Aberdeen and he decided to visit her.

He said that during a social occasion drugs went missing and dealers thought that Dixon had taken them and was made to hand over his driver’s licence.

He was told he had to hold onto the drugs that were later found by police.

The defence lawyer said: “He was concerned they knew his address, that’s why he was in the flat holding the drugs.”

Mr Paterson added: “He feels he was in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

The court heard that the Crown intends to bring a proceeds of crime action against Dixon to seize illegal profits.

