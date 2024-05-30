Wannabe football agent jailed after being caught with heroin and cocaine in Aberdeen

An aspiring football agent whose career hopes were dashed by his criminal record was jailed for more than five years today after he was caught with heroin and cocaine.

Police found L’Mar Dixon with the Class A drugs and cash at a flat in Aberdeen after they turned up looking for another wanted man.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard that Dixon was found to have heroin, cocaine and money worth £12,280 in total.

A judge told Dixon, 27, that he would have faced a seven-year jail sentence under the “three strikes provision” for repeated trafficking in Class A drugs if he was convicted of his latest narcotics crimes following a trial.

Lord Fairley said that following his guilty pleas Dixon would be sentenced to five years and 219 days’ imprisonment.

Dixon, from Brentwood, in Essex, admitted being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine on February 14 this year at a flat in King Street, in Aberdeen.

Football scouting dreams thwarted by convictions

Advocate depute Brian Gill KC told the court that Dixon has been sentenced to custody on three occasions in England for Class A drug trafficking offences.

His most recent sentence was in 2018 when he was jailed for 51 months for possession of heroin with intent to supply.

The prosecutor said police had initially gone to the King Street property after receiving intelligence that a wanted man, who was not Dixon, was at the flat. They found Dixon with cash, cocaine, heroin and a set of scales.

Defence solicitor advocate Iain Paterson said Dixon’s previous convictions for drug offences occurred when he was much younger and was “hanging around with the wrong people”.

He said: “After coming out of prison he set out to try and pursue a career as a football scout and football agent.

“He carried out a course funded by his family but found out he could not pursue that career because of his convictions.

“He has done a bit of scouting in football, unfortunately that was taken away from him because of his convictions.”

‘The wrong place at the wrong time’

Mr Paterson said Dixon previously had a drug problem but in rehabilitation down south met a woman who moved to Aberdeen and he decided to visit her.

He said that during a social occasion drugs went missing and dealers thought that Dixon had taken them and was made to hand over his driver’s licence.

He was told he had to hold onto the drugs that were later found by police.

The defence lawyer said: “He was concerned they knew his address, that’s why he was in the flat holding the drugs.”

Mr Paterson added: “He feels he was in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

The court heard that the Crown intends to bring a proceeds of crime action against Dixon to seize illegal profits.

