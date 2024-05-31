Huntly man found with more than 400 indecent images on his phone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Huntly man found with more than 400 indecent images on his phone

Christopher Barron had a cache of child abuse images and videos, featuring children as young as four.

By David McPhee
Christopher Barron admitted uploading and indecent images of children.
Christopher Barron admitted uploading and indecent images of children. . Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.

A Huntly man has been placed on the sex offenders register after police raided his home and found his device full of indecent images and videos of children.

Christopher Barron, 29, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted having over 400 images and around 40 videos featuring child abuse.

Some of the children featured in the footage were aged as young as four.

Barron also admitted being in possession of a multi-tool knife – that included several blades – when he was taken into police custody at an Aberdeenshire garden centre.

‘Search warrant executed’

Fiscal depute Jennifer Pritchard told the court that on April 13 last year Police Scotland received intelligence that indecent images had been uploaded to the internet via the Kik application.

It was linked to a device that that was connected to the internet at Barron’s address.

A search warrant was granted, and police officers attended at Barron’s home in Huntly on May 29 2023 where officers found several devices, including a mobile phone.

The phone, which belonged to Barron, was examined and found to contain many indecent images and videos of children.

Around 132 Category A images and 30 Category A videos, 155 Category B images and 10 videos and 124 images and 9 Category C videos were discovered on the phone.

The children featured, most of whom were girls, were between four and 15 years old.

Ms Pritchard said the total runtime for the videos was more than 36 minutes.

Christopher Barron outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Christopher Barron admitted downloading and uploading indecent images of children. Image: DC Thomson.

Accused had knife

When police arrested Barron on the same morning they had raided his house they found him in possession of a multi-tool knife within his backpack as they placed him in a van.

In the dock, Barron pleaded guilty to one charge of downloading and uploading indecent images of children.

He also admitted being found in possession of a knife.

His solicitor, Mike Monro, called for background reports on his client before sentencing.

Sheriff Andrew Miller deferred sentence on Barron, of West Court, Huntly, for a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty order assessment to be done.

He also made Barron subject to the sex offenders register.

