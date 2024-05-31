Huntly man found with more than 400 indecent images on his phone

A Huntly man has been placed on the sex offenders register after police raided his home and found his device full of indecent images and videos of children.

Christopher Barron, 29, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted having over 400 images and around 40 videos featuring child abuse.

Some of the children featured in the footage were aged as young as four.

Barron also admitted being in possession of a multi-tool knife – that included several blades – when he was taken into police custody at an Aberdeenshire garden centre.

‘Search warrant executed’

Fiscal depute Jennifer Pritchard told the court that on April 13 last year Police Scotland received intelligence that indecent images had been uploaded to the internet via the Kik application.

It was linked to a device that that was connected to the internet at Barron’s address.

A search warrant was granted, and police officers attended at Barron’s home in Huntly on May 29 2023 where officers found several devices, including a mobile phone.

The phone, which belonged to Barron, was examined and found to contain many indecent images and videos of children.

Around 132 Category A images and 30 Category A videos, 155 Category B images and 10 videos and 124 images and 9 Category C videos were discovered on the phone.

The children featured, most of whom were girls, were between four and 15 years old.

Ms Pritchard said the total runtime for the videos was more than 36 minutes.

Accused had knife

When police arrested Barron on the same morning they had raided his house they found him in possession of a multi-tool knife within his backpack as they placed him in a van.

In the dock, Barron pleaded guilty to one charge of downloading and uploading indecent images of children.

He also admitted being found in possession of a knife.

His solicitor, Mike Monro, called for background reports on his client before sentencing.

Sheriff Andrew Miller deferred sentence on Barron, of West Court, Huntly, for a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty order assessment to be done.

He also made Barron subject to the sex offenders register.

