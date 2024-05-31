Keith farmer gets lifetime ban on keeping livestock as sheriff holds back tears reading ‘worst case’ of animal neglect

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Keith farmer gets lifetime ban on keeping livestock as sheriff holds back tears reading ‘worst case’ of animal neglect

Samuel Hessin, 50, mistreated more than 100 calves and left dozens of carcasses to rot on his farm.

By Joanne Warnock
Samuel Hessin let calves die and rot on his farm. Image: DC Thomson / Moray Council
Samuel Hessin let calves die and rot on his farm. Image: DC Thomson / Moray Council

A Keith man has been banned from keeping livestock for life after he let dozens of calves die and rot on his farm.

Council inspectors, including five vets, found dozens of carcasses littered throughout Samuel Hessin’s farm buildings – with many left to decompose next to live cattle.

It was the worst case of animal neglect Moray Council has ever seen, with the appalling conditions on Balamoon Farm moving the local authority’s inspectors to tears.

Describing the farm raid, fiscal depute Shay Treanor told the court first of Hessin’s previous conviction of running a puppy farm in 2018.

On that occasion, Hessin let more than 60 dogs live in filth-infested cages without proper hydration or heat. In 2022, Elgin Sheriff Court sentenced him to 300 hours of unpaid work and banned him from keeping animals for a decade.

He said police had first been called to Hessin’s farm in 2021 after he reported 320 of his cattle being stolen.

The carcasses of dead calves were found rotting next to lives ones. Image:  Moray Council

This prompted an inspection by Moray Council on November 23 2021.

Mr Treanor described the horrifying conditions they found.

“They were lying on soiled bedding, they were extremely skinny, some had signs of pneumonia and ringworm,” he said. “Three calves had to be euthanised due to ill health.

“Most calves showed signs of depression and bereavement, in most cases the calves were in view or in contact with dead and decomposing carcasses of other calves who had died.”

A total of 44 calve carcasses were found on the site. Another 58 live animals needed to be euthanised and 88 cattle were rehomed.

Mr Treanor continued: “The officers speak in their report of it being the worst case they have ever seen. Many were moved to tears by what they saw.

‘High death rate was all for his financial gain’

“There was little or no water and no food. Post-mortems were carried out on some of the animals showing they had chronic pneumonia, septicaemia, ringworm and conjunctivitis.

“[Hessin] failed to provide adequate vet care. There was a high death rate, and it is suggested it was all for his financial gain.

“There was a total disregard for the welfare of these animals.”

Samuel Hessin let his cattle live and die in filth. Image Moray Council

Hessin’s defence agent, Grant Dalgleish, asked the sheriff for “anything but jail” and urged him to hand out a community-based order.

He said Hessin had been having financial difficulties at the time but argued it would “make no sense” for a farmer to abuse animals and that his client had “done his best”.

He added that Hessin’s wife and son were now solely in charge of the farm.

“He wants nothing to do with the animal side of the farm, he just delivers firewood now,” Mr Dalgleish said.

Sheriff close to tears

Sheriff David Harvie said it was one of the most distressing cases he had seen involving a “significant” number of animals.

He said: “It is very, very clear that they suffered for a prolonged period.

“And they didn’t have a decent way of dealing with the carcasses. Animals were suffering, surrounded by carcasses. Not fed or watered or given vet assistance.

“The people carrying out the inspection said it was the worst animal suffering and conditions they had ever seen – and were moved to tears.”

Sheriff Harvie paused and continued: “I am particularly close myself – having looked at the photographs.”

He banned Hessin from keeping farm animals for life.

Referred to his previous ban on keeping dogs, the sheriff added: “It would be a breach for you to have any involvement at all with the farm animals, you have no say whatsoever on any animal ever again.

Aerial image of the Hessins’ farm at Balnamoon, near Grange Crossroads, Keith. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson

“If there is the slightest hint that you do, then I will be looking at a custodial sentence.”

Hessin was also placed under supervision for 12 months and placed under a restriction of liberty order that says he cannot leave his home between 7pm and 7am.

Hessin, of Balnamoon Farm, Keith, was also ordered to carry out 300 hours of unpaid work.

Speaking outside court, senior environmental health officer for Moray Council James Harris said: “This is what we wanted. I hope it will deter anyone else.”

Guilty pleas

Hessin previously admitted two charges under the Animal Health and Welfare Scotland Act 2006, which states he neglected some calves so badly they died.

One charge states he caused 101 dairy calves unnecessary suffering by failing to meet their needs or seek medical treatment.

It goes on to say a number of the calves had become emaciated and dehydrated and were suffering from pneumonia, septicaemia, parasites, skin conditions, eye conditions and recumbency (unable to bear own weight).

A second charge states he failed to dispose of animal by-products in an appropriate manner, leaving some carcasses exposed to rats and birds.

All the offences took place at Balnamoon Farm, Grange Crossroads, near Keith, between August 8 and December 8 2021.

The final charge is similar but refers to 44 calves having been “slaughtered for human consumption” and then being left exposed on open ground to birds and rats.

 

