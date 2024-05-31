Aberdeen council architect who chased child with meat cleaver slammed by sheriff for going on holiday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Aberdeen council architect who chased child with meat cleaver slammed by sheriff for going on holiday

Colin Doig has been warned he faces jail after he went on a four-day break instead of meeting social workers to have pre-sentence reports prepared.

By Gordon Currie
Colin Doig appeared in the dock at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
A senior Aberdeen City Council architect who chased a terrified child with a meat cleaver has been slammed by a sheriff after choosing to go on holiday rather than meet with court officials.

Colin Doig – who is the authority’s New Housing Manager – has been warned he faces being locked up after he admitted pursuing the child and carrying out a serious assault on his wife during a wine-fuelled rampage.

Doig’s wife was left with a serious ankle injury which required to have eight pins and a metal plate inserted in her leg as a result of his drunken attack.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how the 57-year-old went on a four-day holiday instead of meeting social workers to have pre-sentence reports prepared.

Sheriff Paul Brown criticised the council worker, saying: “The way it is coming across is that he is taking a pretty cavalier approach to this matter.

“He’s staying at a different address from the one he gave and he has gone on holiday when there is a report to be done.

“We have had a social worker inconvenienced and the court inconvenienced because he has gone on holiday. If you are not available for reports, one of the sanctions the court has is to remand you in custody.”

Architect drank ‘most of’ three bottles of wine

Solicitor Gary McIlravey, defending, said Doig had booked a four-day break several months earlier and had not wanted to show “wilful disregard” for the court.

Aberdeen City Council senior architect Doig, from Broughty Ferry, pursued the child and injured his wife at an address in Dundee on 20 November 2022.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how the teenager, who cannot be identified, later told police he was in fear for his life while being chased by Doig.

Aberdeen City Council Architect Colin Doig outside new homes at Middlefield with council leader Jenny Laing in 2017
Architect Colin Doig oversees Aberdeen City Council’s housebuilding – and showed off new homes at Middlefield to council leader Jenny Laing in 2017. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Doig previously served as the president of Dundee’s Institute of Architects and was the sole director of Dunard Design until 2018.

It was revealed Doig had “drunk most” of three bottles of wine he and his wife had shared on the night and carried on drinking when she went to bed at 9.30pm.

Chased child with meat cleaver

Sometime later, Doig became involved in an argument with a child and went to his kitchen to arm himself with a meat cleaver.

Fiscal depute Joanne Ritchie said: “The accused picked up a meat cleaver from the knife block on the kitchen counter and started chasing (the complainer) around the kitchen island with the meat cleaver in his possession.

“The child was in fear of what the accused might do and locked himself in the upstairs bathroom. The accused placed the knife down and pursued him up the stairs.

“The accused’s wife was awoken by the noise and exited into the hallway.”

Doig repeatedly punched and kicked the door while shouting and swearing.

The court heard he banged the door so hard it cracked and caused his own hand to bleed. His wife tried to pull Doig back, but he pushed her on the chest, causing her to fall backwards.

Accused claimed self-defence

Ms Ritchie added: “His wife got back up and as soon as she was on her feet, he pushed her over again, this time causing her to injure her ankle, which caused her significant pain.

“This was overheard by the child who was against the door and could hear the woman falling and screaming. The accused headed to the bathroom. At this point, the child opened the door.

“The woman contacted the police as she was frightened by the accused’s actions and what he might do.”

Doig waited outside the property for police, who found him visibly under the influence of alcohol.

After being arrested, Doig said: “It was self-defence.”

Sentence deferred again

The woman declined to be seen by paramedics and said she would attend at Ninewells Hospital in the morning. Eight pins and a plate were put into her ankle during surgery.

She was off work for several weeks but by March 2024 had made a full recovery.

Doig, of Broughty Ferry, pled guilty to acting aggressively by pursuing the child with a meat cleaver, repeatedly punching and kicking a door and shouting and screaming.

He also admitted repeatedly pushing his wife on the body, causing her to fall to the floor and inflicting severe injury upon her.

Sheriff Paul Brown deferred sentence a second time for the social work report to be prepared and Doig’s bail was continued.

