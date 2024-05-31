Aberdeen drug dealer jailed for third time after being caught with £36,000 of cocaine and heroin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Aberdeen drug dealer jailed for third time after being caught with £36,000 of cocaine and heroin

As he was locked up for more than five years, Richard Taylor, 43, apologised to the court.

By Dave Finlay
Police found Richard Taylor at a flat with cocaine and heroin.
A grandfather was jailed for more than five and a half years today after being caught dealing in Class A drugs for a third time.

Police found Richard Taylor at a flat in Aberdeen with cocaine worth more than £27,000 on the streets and heroin valued at £9,300 if it was broken down into tenner street deals.

Taylor, 43, was also discovered to have about £350 in cash in a bag and one of his socks during a search at the property.

A judge at the High Court in Edinburgh said: “You have pleaded guilty by section 76 procedure to two charges of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs on a single day.”

Lord Doherty pointed out that Taylor has twice been jailed at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for similar offending.

He was liable for a seven-year sentence of imprisonment under “three strikes” legislation.

But the judge said he would restrict Taylor’s sentence to one of five years and 219 days imprisonment following his early guilty pleas.

‘He has asked me to apologise to the court’

Taylor admitted being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine on March 4 this year at the property in Great Northern Road, in Aberdeen.

Advocate depute Brian Gill KC said police received intelligence that Taylor was at the address and went to enforce a warrant.

But when they arrived officers noted that he had brown powder residue on his clothing which was found to contain traces of heroin. Cocaine and heroin were found in bags.

Defence solicitor advocate Iain Paterson said Taylor, from Croydon, in London, was a father of three and has recently become a grandfather. He said: “He has not seen his grandchild.”

He said Taylor has long-standing addiction problems and ran up debt.

“Unfortunately, because of the debt he got himself involved again in drug offending,” he said.

“He has asked me to apologise to the court for being back in court and on drug supply charges.”

Taylor, who followed the court proceedings via a TV link to jail, had his sentence backdated to March 5.

