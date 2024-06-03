Paedophile caught with 10,000 indecent images claims he has ‘no attraction to children’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paedophile caught with 10,000 indecent images claims he has ‘no attraction to children’

The abusive material found on Michal Lauryn's devices also included animals, sadistic sexual activity and footage featuring children and adults.  

By David McPhee
Michal Lauryn admitted possessing days' worth of child abuse material at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
An Aberdeen sex offender found with more than two days’ worth of child abuse video has been warned he has narrowly avoided going to jail.

Michal Lauryn appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted possessing more than 10,000 indecent images of children and hours of video – some of which featured “sadistic” content.

The 26-year-old was snared when police raided his home and seized his devices, where they found a large amount of indecent material.

It was stated that some of the children found within the pictures and video were as young as three years old.

Lauryn’s solicitor told the court that his client insists he has “no attraction to children” but is “addicted to pornography”.

Accused’s partner says he was ‘protective’ over devices

Fiscal depute Jane Spark told the court that in February last year, police received intelligence that a device connected to the internet had accessed images and videos of child abuse material from Lauryn’s home address.

On March 14, police went to Lauryn’s home with a search warrant where they seized four devices on which indecent images and videos were discovered.

Lauryn was arrested and interviewed under caution where he denied having any interest in children but “felt he had an addiction to pornography”.

His partner was also interviewed by the police and described Lauryn as “protective” of his devices and “that he didn’t like to share the usage of them”.

The devices taken during the police search were subjected to a full cybercrime examination where they found 784 Category A, 1,095 Category B and 8,373 Category C images of children.

Over 120 indecent videos of children were also found on these devices, most of which were of the most serious category.

The total runtime of the video footage was more than 58 hours.

The files recovered featured boys and girls estimated to be aged between three and 16 years of age.

The abusive material also included animals, sadistic sexual activity and footage featuring children and adults.

In the dock, Lauryn pleaded guilty to one charge of downloading indecent images of children.

He also admitted a second charge of being in possession of child abuse material.

Michal Lauryn leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
‘Large quantity’ of images

Defence solicitor Paul Barnett told the court that his client was 22 years old when his offences began and has no previous convictions of any kind.

He went on to describe Lauryn’s childhood as “difficult” and one where he had a large amount of “unsupervised access to the internet at a young age”.

“Mr Lauryn accepts that there has been some psychological damage and it is accepted by the police that he has an addiction to pornography – but he denies any sexual attraction to children,” he said.

“However, Mr Lauryn accepts responsibility and that the images seem to be on his devices.

“He knows that the court will take a very serious view given the number of images.”

Sheriff Andrew Miller told Lauryn he had been found in possession of a “large quantity of images of child abuse”.

He added: “Anyone who searches for or obtains images of that nature commits a very serious offence and fuels the worldwide demand for these images and for that reason this is viewed very seriously by the court.

“The number of images recovered from your devices is very high and causes the court to very seriously consider a period of imprisonment.”

However, as an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Miller made Lauryn, of Froghall Road, Aberdeen, subject to a community payback order with supervision for three years and ordered him to carry out 250 hours unpaid work.

He made Lauryn subject to the sex offenders register for three years and ordered that he take part in a sex offender’s programme.

“This sentence is to illustrate just how close you have come to being imprisoned today,” the sheriff told him.

