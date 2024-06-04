Man in dock on domestic abuse charge after ‘play boxing’ with partner goes ‘over the top’

An Aberdeen couple’s “play boxing” got out of hand and turned into a vicious assault, with worried neighbours hearing screams and contacting the police.

Lee Fairbairn donned a pair of boxing gloves and set about his partner at their address on Jasmine Terrace in Aberdeen.

But what started off as “play boxing” quickly got out of hand, the court was told, and the frightened woman’s cries were overheard by neighbours.

When officers arrived at the scene they found the 37-year-old sitting on top of the woman, who was left with facial injuries and swelling.

Fiscal depute Claire Stewart told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened during the evening of April 18.

Headbutted police officer

She said: “The police were contacted by neighbours regarding a disturbance being heard at the locus.

“Police attended and could hear an ongoing disturbance and a female screaming within.

“Due to concern, the police opened the insecure door and, on entering the living room, saw the female sitting on the sofa with the accused on top of her with his full body weight.

“Constables immediately pulled him off her.”

The court heard that Fairbairn’s victim was left with significant head injuries including swelling.

Fairbairn was arrested and, while being dealt with at the police van, assaulted an officer by attempting to headbutt him and bite him.

And in a separate incident just a few days later on April 22, Fairbairn repeatedly knocked at and kicked a 75-year-old neighbour’s door while shouting and making threats.

Fairbairn, of Jasmine Terrace, Aberdeen, pled guilty to a domestically aggravated charge of assault to injury, assaulting a police officer and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Fairbairn a ‘Jekyll and Hyde’ character

Defence agent Mike Monro said his client had a “tempestuous” relationship with the woman, with it often becoming so due to his drinking.

He told the court there was an “unusual” background to the incident, in that it began as “play boxing”.

Mr Monro went on: “The accused has a pair of boxing gloves and they were tormenting each other.

“However, obviously things went completely over the top, as a result of which, such was the noise coming from them that a neighbour very properly called the police.

“When the police attended, the accused was at that stage committing an assault on his partner.”

Mr Monro described Fairbairn as a “Jekyll and Hyde” character and said he was “apologetic” for all the offences.

He highlighted that Fairbairn was now taking steps to tackle his use of alcohol and drugs.

Sheriff Andrew Miller ordered Fairbairn to be supervised for a year and to complete 120 hours of unpaid work as a direct alternative to prison.

