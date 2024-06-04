Man in dock on domestic abuse charge after ‘play boxing’ with partner goes ‘over the top’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man in dock on domestic abuse charge after ‘play boxing’ with partner goes ‘over the top’

Lee Fairbairn donned a pair of boxing gloves and set about the woman at their address on Jasmine Terrace in Aberdeen.

By Danny McKay
Lee Fairbairn. Image: DC Thomson
Lee Fairbairn. Image: DC Thomson

An Aberdeen couple’s “play boxing” got out of hand and turned into a vicious assault, with worried neighbours hearing screams and contacting the police.

Lee Fairbairn donned a pair of boxing gloves and set about his partner at their address on Jasmine Terrace in Aberdeen.

But what started off as “play boxing” quickly got out of hand, the court was told, and the frightened woman’s cries were overheard by neighbours.

When officers arrived at the scene they found the 37-year-old sitting on top of the woman, who was left with facial injuries and swelling.

Fiscal depute Claire Stewart told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened during the evening of April 18.

Headbutted police officer

She said: “The police were contacted by neighbours regarding a disturbance being heard at the locus.

“Police attended and could hear an ongoing disturbance and a female screaming within.

“Due to concern, the police opened the insecure door and, on entering the living room, saw the female sitting on the sofa with the accused on top of her with his full body weight.

“Constables immediately pulled him off her.”

The court heard that Fairbairn’s victim was left with significant head injuries including swelling.

Fairbairn was arrested and, while being dealt with at the police van, assaulted an officer by attempting to headbutt him and bite him.

And in a separate incident just a few days later on April 22, Fairbairn repeatedly knocked at and kicked a 75-year-old neighbour’s door while shouting and making threats.

Fairbairn, of Jasmine Terrace, Aberdeen, pled guilty to a domestically aggravated charge of assault to injury, assaulting a police officer and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Fairbairn a ‘Jekyll and Hyde’ character

Defence agent Mike Monro said his client had a “tempestuous” relationship with the woman, with it often becoming so due to his drinking.

He told the court there was an “unusual” background to the incident, in that it began as “play boxing”.

Mr Monro went on: “The accused has a pair of boxing gloves and they were tormenting each other.

“However, obviously things went completely over the top, as a result of which, such was the noise coming from them that a neighbour very properly called the police.

“When the police attended, the accused was at that stage committing an assault on his partner.”

Mr Monro described Fairbairn as a “Jekyll and Hyde” character and said he was “apologetic” for all the offences.

He highlighted that Fairbairn was now taking steps to tackle his use of alcohol and drugs.

Sheriff Andrew Miller ordered Fairbairn to be supervised for a year and to complete 120 hours of unpaid work as a direct alternative to prison.

