Man who crashed into Tain building was three-times the limit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Man who crashed into Tain building was three-times the limit

In the moments after the crash Stewart Oliver-McCormick was seen "shouting and swearing at himself" seemingly "upset" and "under the influence".

By Jenni Gee
The site of the Tain car crash into a building on Hill Street
Stewart Oliver-McCormick crashed into the building in Tain.

A driver who crashed into the wall of a Tain building was three times the drink-drive limit.

Residents near the junction of Hill Street in the town were alerted to the collision in the early hours of May 12.

Outside they found Stewart Oliver-McCormick “shouting and swearing at himself” seemingly “upset” and “under the influence”.

When police arrived the driver failed a breath test.

Oliver-McCormick, 32, appeared at Tain Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of drink-driving.

Fiscal depute Grant McLennan told the court it was around 3am when householders near the Hill Street junction became aware of a collision outside.

He said: “Local residents were alerted to this and came out of their house, the accused seemed to be shouting and swearing at himself.

“Police were called and attended and cautioned the accused who appeared to be upset and under the influence.”

Three-times the limit

The court heard that Oliver-McCormick, who identified himself to police as the driver, failed a roadside breath test and was taken to Burnett Road Police Station in Inverness.

Further testing revealed his breath alcohol level to be 67 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath – more than three times the legal limit of 22 microgrammes.

Mr McLennan added: “There were comments made by the accused at the time to the effect that he was attempting to flee an altercation with other males.”

Solicitor Rory Gowans, for Oliver-McCormick, handed up letters from his client’s employer to the sheriff telling him they spoke of “a good worker and a good man”

He explained that the father of three, who works full time as a plater, had been “outnumbered” following an altercation with another group.

He said: “There has been a scuffle and threats made to smash up his car – he decided that was not going to happen.”

‘Out of character’

Mr Gowans told Sheriff Neil Wilson that his client was “someone who has unfortunately reacted in a situation in a manner that was out of character”.

He offered Oliver-McCormick’s apologies to the court and said: “He does appreciate that he is going to have to be punished.”

Sheriff Wilson told the driver: “The situation you find yourself in does you no credit whatsoever. It is to your credit that you have accepted culpability.”

He fined Oliver-McCormick, of Calrossie, £520 and disqualified him from driving for 12 months, with an option to reduce this by three months if he completes a self-funded drink-drivers rehabilitation course.

More from Crime & Courts

Two police cars and a police van parked on John Street
Man in dock accused of serious assault in Aberdeen pub's toilets
Stewart Oliver-McCormick crashed into the building in Tain.
Drink-driver fined £640 after moving car to avoid £15 parking charge
Stewart Oliver-McCormick crashed into the building in Tain.
Dangerous driver who hadn't driven for 15 years banned after causing head-on collision
Stewart Oliver-McCormick crashed into the building in Tain.
Two women targeted by Forres man in 'absolutely terrifying' random incidents
The High Court in Glasgow
'I will gut you like a fish': Sadistic thug stabbed woman during 21-hour hostage…
Stewart Oliver-McCormick crashed into the building in Tain.
RAF man's unprovoked attack on woman at Elgin taxi rank
Stewart Oliver-McCormick crashed into the building in Tain.
Danger driver admits causing death of beloved Turriff grandad in tragic crash
Stewart Oliver-McCormick crashed into the building in Tain.
Yob who spat at Aberdeen Asda security guard jailed to 'protect' shop workers
Stewart Oliver-McCormick crashed into the building in Tain.
Highland paedophile used coded message to trade sick child abuse material
Stewart Oliver-McCormick crashed into the building in Tain.
'I'll slit your throat': Fare dodger's vile threat to Aberdeen taxi driver