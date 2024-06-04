Man who crashed into Tain building was three-times the limit

A driver who crashed into the wall of a Tain building was three times the drink-drive limit.

Residents near the junction of Hill Street in the town were alerted to the collision in the early hours of May 12.

Outside they found Stewart Oliver-McCormick “shouting and swearing at himself” seemingly “upset” and “under the influence”.

When police arrived the driver failed a breath test.

Oliver-McCormick, 32, appeared at Tain Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of drink-driving.

Fiscal depute Grant McLennan told the court it was around 3am when householders near the Hill Street junction became aware of a collision outside.

He said: “Local residents were alerted to this and came out of their house, the accused seemed to be shouting and swearing at himself.

“Police were called and attended and cautioned the accused who appeared to be upset and under the influence.”

Three-times the limit

The court heard that Oliver-McCormick, who identified himself to police as the driver, failed a roadside breath test and was taken to Burnett Road Police Station in Inverness.

Further testing revealed his breath alcohol level to be 67 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath – more than three times the legal limit of 22 microgrammes.

Mr McLennan added: “There were comments made by the accused at the time to the effect that he was attempting to flee an altercation with other males.”

Solicitor Rory Gowans, for Oliver-McCormick, handed up letters from his client’s employer to the sheriff telling him they spoke of “a good worker and a good man”

He explained that the father of three, who works full time as a plater, had been “outnumbered” following an altercation with another group.

He said: “There has been a scuffle and threats made to smash up his car – he decided that was not going to happen.”

‘Out of character’

Mr Gowans told Sheriff Neil Wilson that his client was “someone who has unfortunately reacted in a situation in a manner that was out of character”.

He offered Oliver-McCormick’s apologies to the court and said: “He does appreciate that he is going to have to be punished.”

Sheriff Wilson told the driver: “The situation you find yourself in does you no credit whatsoever. It is to your credit that you have accepted culpability.”

He fined Oliver-McCormick, of Calrossie, £520 and disqualified him from driving for 12 months, with an option to reduce this by three months if he completes a self-funded drink-drivers rehabilitation course.