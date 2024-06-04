‘I’ll slit your throat’: Fare dodger’s vile threat to Aberdeen taxi driver

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘I’ll slit your throat’: Fare dodger’s vile threat to Aberdeen taxi driver

Robert Hodgins, 23, grabbed two kitchen knives when the cabbie buzzed at his door looking for payment.

By Danny McKay
A fare-dodging racist threatened to slit an Aberdeen taxi driver’s throat after getting his cab home from the pub.

Robert Hodgins initially claimed he needed to nip inside to get money to pay the fare, but reacted angrily when the taxi driver buzzed at his door because he didn’t return.

The yob branded the driver a P*** and made chilling threats before going back inside and returning with two kitchen knives.

And in a separate incident, the 23-year-old swapped racist abuse for homophobic abuse, branding a reveller on Union Street a p***, tackling him to the ground and raining punches on him.

Fiscal depute Claire Stewart told Aberdeen Sheriff Court Hodgins took a taxi from the Spiders Web pub in Dyce to his home on Pittodrie Place on the evening of April 8 2023.

‘Come here and I will slit your throat’

She said: “On arriving at the locus, the driver advised the accused the fare was £17.40, to which the accused stated he didn’t have any money on him but would go and get some from his address.”

However, Hodgins failed to return and eventually the taxi driver left his vehicle to buzz on his door.

Ms Stewart said: “The accused came down and became angry, calling him a P*** and threatening to slit his throat and kill him if he did not leave.

“The accused returned to his flat and, a short time later, came down to the communal door in possession of two small kitchen knives, saying ‘come here and I will slit your throat’.”

The taxi driver phoned the police.

In a separate incident around midnight on May 5 this year, Hodgins attacked a man on Union Street after a night out.

Hodgins approached the man, a complete stranger, and began shouting and calling him a p***.

When he refused to stop, the man called the police.

Around 10 minutes later, police on Union Street spotted the men in the middle of the road.

‘These clearly are very concerning offences’

Hodgins “tackled” his victim to the ground, landing on top of him and throwing multiple punches at his head and body.

Officers quickly intervened and restrained Hodgins.

Hodgins, of Pittodrie Place, Aberdeen, pled guilty to fraudulently hiring the taxi without paying, to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, and to assault.

Defence agent Laura Gracie said: “I think it’s safe to say his offending behaviour seems to be directly linked to his consumption of alcohol.”

She added that the first offender had reduced his alcohol intake since the incidents.

Sheriff Andrew Miller told Hodgins: “These clearly are very concerning offences and both of your victims were treated in an absolutely appalling way by you during these incidents.”

The sheriff described the offences as “very unpleasant” but noted Hodgins was a first offender and that a social work report assessed him as suitable for a community sentence.

As an alternative to custody, Hodgins was ordered to be supervised for a year and to complete 140 hours of unpaid work.

