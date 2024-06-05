Highland paedophile used coded message to trade sick child abuse material

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland paedophile used coded message to trade sick child abuse material

Mitchel Steven had more that 400 videos of child sexual exploitation, 230 of which were deemed to be category A - the most serious.

By Jenni Gee
Mitchel Steven pled guilty at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
A man caught with hundreds of sick videos of children used a coded phrase to trade the vile content with other paedophiles, a court has heard.

Mitchel Steven had more than 400 sick videos of children on his mobile phone when it was seized by police.

Investigators also found exchanges on the Telegram messaging app where Steven used a recognised phrase to initiate trades of child abuse material.

Steven, 21, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit possessing and distributing indecent images of children.

Fiscal depute Alison Young told the court that it was January 3 of last year when officers acting on intelligence obtained a warrant to search Steven’s home in Smithton Park, Smithton.

When they arrived at the property they were informed that Steven was staying elsewhere, and found him at that address.

Search warrant mobile seizure

They advised Steven that a search warrant had been obtained and at that point seized a Samsung mobile phone and laptop that he had with him.

He was then taken to his home address where no further items were recovered.

The court heard that Steven provided investigators with the password for his mobile phone and examination of the device uncovered 431 accessible videos featuring child sexual exploitation material, as well as 15 still images.

“Some of the children appeared to be as young as one year old,” Mrs Young told Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald.

Coded message to other paedophiles

There were 230 videos deemed to be category A, the most serious. There were 123 category B videos and 77 category C videos.

Five of the still images were category A, four category B and six category C.

The investigation also found a number of conversations which had been conducted in the Telegram messaging app, where the user of the device had sent a phrase that officers recognised as a coded invitation to exchange child abuse material.

A number of conversations showed child abuse material being traded.

Solicitor David Patterson, for Steven, reserved his comments in mitigation for the sentencing hearing, which Sheriff MacDonald deferred for the production of reports.

Placed Steven on the sex offenders register with immediate effect, she told him: “I’m going to consider all sentencing options.”

