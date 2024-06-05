Dangerous driver who hadn’t driven for 15 years banned after causing head-on collision

A man who hadn’t driven a car for almost 15 years has been disqualified after he caused a head-on collision that badly injured another motorist.

Richard Hobson appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted crashing into the woman’s Audi while attempting a difficult overtaking manoeuvre on the A96 between Inverurie and Huntly.

The 34-year-old veered into the opposing lane while trying to overtake a heavy goods van and ploughed into the car of a woman travelling in the opposite direction.

It was stated that Hobson – who has lost his job because of this incident – had taken a test drive the previous day as he was nervous about driving

He had been living in London prior to moving back up north and had not driven a car for “14 or 15 years,” his solicitor said.

Crash victim was rushed to hospital

Fiscal depute Rebecca Coakley told the court that on September 1 last year, Hobson was driving on the A96 Inverurie to Huntly Road where he had had to negotiate a sweeping right-hand bend near Westhall.

Hobson went to overtake a heavy goods vehicle, crossing the white lines in the middle of the road and into the path of a grey Audi coming in the opposite direction.

The woman driving the Audi and Hobson both attempted evasive action by steering to the right.

However, this still resulted in the cars crashing into each other and causing “significant damage” to both vehicles.

The woman was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where she spent four nights.

She suffered a broken clavicle, five broken ribs, an injury to her left lung and required staples to close several wounds.

In the dock, Hobson pleaded guilty to one charge of dangerous driving.

Accused lost new job due to crash

Defence solicitor Gregor Kelly told the court that his client had accepted responsibility and shown concern for the victim “from the outset”.

Mr Kelly said Hobson had moved to London soon after leaving further education where he didn’t drive.

“He hadn’t driven for 14 or 15 years and his new job in the north-east required him to drive,” the solicitor said.

“He had work in Inverness and, such was his apprehension, that his father took him out for a test run. In effect, he would be the equivalent standard of someone who had just passed their test.

“Mr Hobson knows that his driving skills were lacking and that that was that catalyst for this whole sorry incident.”

‘Your actions were entirely ill-judged’

Mr Kelly added that Hobson had also lost his new job as a result of his inability to drive.

Sheriff Robert Carr described what Hobson had done as “dangerous” but added that he could see that he recognised that it was a “very serious matter”.

“Your actions were entirely ill-judged, but you have shown remorse and you have lost your job as a consequence,” the sheriff said.

Sheriff Carr made Hobson, of Seafield Road, Aberdeen, subject to a community payback order and ordered him to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work.

He also disqualified Hobson from driving for two years.

