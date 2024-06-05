Dangerous driver who hadn’t driven for 15 years banned after causing head-on collision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Dangerous driver who hadn’t driven for 15 years banned after causing head-on collision

Richard Hobson admits his driving skills "were lacking" when he caused the crash on the A96 between Inverurie and Huntly.

By David McPhee
Richard Hobson admitted a charge of driving dangerously while travelling on the A96 heading to Inverness. Image: LinkedIN/DC Thomson.
Richard Hobson admitted a charge of driving dangerously while travelling on the A96 heading to Inverness. Image: LinkedIN/DC Thomson.

A man who hadn’t driven a car for almost 15 years has been disqualified after he caused a head-on collision that badly injured another motorist.

Richard Hobson appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted crashing into the woman’s Audi while attempting a difficult overtaking manoeuvre on the A96 between Inverurie and Huntly.

The 34-year-old veered into the opposing lane while trying to overtake a heavy goods van and ploughed into the car of a woman travelling in the opposite direction.

It was stated that Hobson – who has lost his job because of this incident – had taken a test drive the previous day as he was nervous about driving

He had been living in London prior to moving back up north and had not driven a car for “14 or 15 years,” his solicitor said.

Crash victim was rushed to hospital

Fiscal depute Rebecca Coakley told the court that on September 1 last year, Hobson was driving on the A96 Inverurie to Huntly Road where he had had to negotiate a sweeping right-hand bend near Westhall.

Hobson went to overtake a heavy goods vehicle, crossing the white lines in the middle of the road and into the path of a grey Audi coming in the opposite direction.

The woman driving the Audi and Hobson both attempted evasive action by steering to the right.

However, this still resulted in the cars crashing into each other and causing “significant damage” to both vehicles.

The woman was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where she spent four nights.

She suffered a broken clavicle, five broken ribs, an injury to her left lung and required staples to close several wounds.

In the dock, Hobson pleaded guilty to one charge of dangerous driving.

Accused lost new job due to crash

Defence solicitor Gregor Kelly told the court that his client had accepted responsibility and shown concern for the victim “from the outset”.

Mr Kelly said Hobson had moved to London soon after leaving further education where he didn’t drive.

“He hadn’t driven for 14 or 15 years and his new job in the north-east required him to drive,” the solicitor said.

“He had work in Inverness and, such was his apprehension, that his father took him out for a test run. In effect, he would be the equivalent standard of someone who had just passed their test.

“Mr Hobson knows that his driving skills were lacking and that that was that catalyst for this whole sorry incident.”

‘Your actions were entirely ill-judged’

Mr Kelly added that Hobson had also lost his new job as a result of his inability to drive.

Sheriff Robert Carr described what Hobson had done as “dangerous” but added that he could see that he recognised that it was a “very serious matter”.

“Your actions were entirely ill-judged, but you have shown remorse and you have lost your job as a consequence,” the sheriff said.

Sheriff Carr made Hobson, of Seafield Road, Aberdeen, subject to a community payback order and ordered him to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work.

He also disqualified Hobson from driving for two years.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Two police cars and a police van parked on John Street
Man in dock accused of serious assault in Aberdeen pub's toilets
Drink-driver Patricia McLaren struggled with parking barrier at the Leonardo Hotel near Aberdeen Airport. Image: Google Street View
Drink-driver fined £640 after moving car to avoid £15 parking charge
Aaron Byrne appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Two women targeted by Forres man in 'absolutely terrifying' random incidents
The High Court in Glasgow
'I will gut you like a fish': Sadistic thug stabbed woman during 21-hour hostage…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. The assault took place at a taxi rank on Elgin High Street Picture shows; The assault took place at a taxi rank on Elgin High Street. Elgin High Street. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
RAF man's unprovoked attack on woman at Elgin taxi rank
Anthony Duncan died at the scene of the crash on the A947, near Hattoncrook in December 2020. Image: Police Scotland / DC Thomson
Danger driver admits causing death of beloved Turriff grandad in tragic crash
Steven Wilson known as McCallum. Image: Facebook
Yob who spat at Aberdeen Asda security guard jailed to 'protect' shop workers
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Mitchel Steven had sick stash of videos and images of children Picture shows; Mitchel Steven. Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 04/06/2024
Highland paedophile used coded message to trade sick child abuse material
Robert Hodgins. Image: Facebook
'I'll slit your throat': Fare dodger's vile threat to Aberdeen taxi driver
The High Court in Edinburgh.
Remorseless Highland rapist who brutalised women jailed for 10 years