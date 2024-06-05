‘I will gut you like a fish’: Sadistic thug stabbed woman during 21-hour hostage ordeal in Aberdeen home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘I will gut you like a fish’: Sadistic thug stabbed woman during 21-hour hostage ordeal in Aberdeen home

Leslie Jackson has now been jailed over the incident, which left his victim with more than 50 injuries.

By Grant McCabe
The High Court in Glasgow
The case called at the High Court in Glasgow

A sadistic thug warned a terrified woman there would be “a massacre” during a 21-hour hostage ordeal in Aberdeen.

Leslie Jackson, 38, left his victim with more than 50 injuries, stating at one stage: “I will gut you like a fish”.

The woman only escaped his violent clutches when she jumped out a window and sprinted onto the street in just a top and her underwear.

Jackson – a serial criminal with 37 previous convictions – admitted assaulting her to her severe injury, permanent disfigurement and to the danger of life at a house in Aberdeen on July 30 and 31 2022.

Lord Arthurson jailed him for eight years at the High Court in Glasgow today.

Threatened to give woman ‘Chelsea smile’

The victim and Jackson were known to each other.

He appeared at the back door of her Kittybrewster home around 7.30pm on July 30.

She tried to keep him out, but he burst his way in.

Jackson quickly turned on the woman knocking her out cold by punching her on the face.

After she regained consciousness, he held a knife to her throat and choked her claiming it would take 37 seconds to kill her that way.

Prosecutor Martin Crawford told how the thug then dragged her into a bedroom.

Mr Crawford: “He held the knife across her mouth pushing it down and threatened to give her a ‘Chelsea smile’.

“He said ‘the next few seconds were crucial’ and that she had to agree with what he said or he would kill her.

“He told her she would leave in a body bag and that he would gut her like a fish.”

Woman’s ordeal continued throughout the night

It was then he made the chilling remark about “a massacre”.

A child heard him and asked what he meant.

Jackson stated to the youngster it was when someone ‘went to sleep for a long time’ and that there is “lots of blood”.

The ongoing attack further included him stabbing the woman on the thigh, kneeing her in the private parts and forcing her head over a sink.

She tried to flee at one stage, but Jackson yanked her back by the hair.

Mr Crawford: “The assault continued throughout the night and into the following day.”

The woman yelled for help, but he slapped his hands over her mouth.

Jackson then gouged his fingers into her eyes, headbutted her and warned she would not get out alive.

‘He is embarrassed and disgusted’

It was only at 3.45pm on July 31 that the victim finally escaped out a ground-floor window after Jackson went to check on a noise at the front door.

CCTV captured her frantically running onto the street, partially dressed with a makeshift tourniquet around her leg.

The court heard she had 54 separate injuries including a stab wound, heavy bruising as well as cracked and loose teeth.

Jackson’s lawyer Lili Prais today said: “He has pretty limited recollection of events.

“In the (pre-sentencing) report he said he is embarrassed and disgusted.”

Lord Arthurson told Jackson the jail term would have been 10 years, but for his guilty plea.

The judge stated: “Your criminal behaviour was sustained, vicious and sadistic.”

Jackson will be supervised for a further four years on his release.

Speaking after the case, Detective Inspector Andrew Machray said: “This was a horrendous ordeal that left Jackson’s victim with life-threatening injuries. I hope this sentencing brings her some kind of closure.

“Jackson will now face the consequences of his unspeakable actions.

“Violence in our communities is not acceptable in any form and Police Scotland will work to make sure those responsible for this type of crime are brought to justice.”

 

