Aberdeen man admits sending unsolicited sexual messages to female on his contacts list

An Aberdeen man has been placed on the sex offenders register after sending unwanted sexual messages to a female on his contact list.

Robert Grassick, 55, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court pleading guilty to the charge of sexual communications.

The court heard that the female had messaged Grassick about another matter, but his side of the conversation quickly took a sexual turn during the evening of December 8 last year.

His victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, tried to turn the conversation back to the original topic, but Grassick persisted.

Asked for picture of private parts

Fiscal depute Lydia Williams told the court Grassick started asking for photos, so she sent one of herself with her dog.

Grassick messaged back to say: “You should look at getting into a modelling job and earn some big bucks.”

She again tried to steer the conversation back to the original matter, but Grassick then asked her for a picture of her private parts.

When the woman refused and told him to “get a grip”, Grassick demanded: “Pic now.”

Mrs Williams said: “He continued to ask for photos and make sexual comments.”

‘He had not been sleeping and was on medication’

The woman asked him to stop talking about sex and tried again to turn the conversation back to the original matter.

However, Grassick messaged again and described carrying out a sexual act on her.

Mrs Williams added: “However, nothing of an inappropriate nature was received after that and she contacted the police.”

Grassick’s defence agent Neil McRobert said his client’s behaviour was out of character and said: “He had not been sleeping and was on medication.

“His recollection of the content of the messages is not great at all.

“When he was interviewed by police, he did acknowledge that he sent them, but did not fully acknowledge the content was of a sexual nature.

“He would like to pass on his apologies to [the woman].”

Sheriff Philip Mann deferred sentencing for reports and made Grassick subject to the Sexual Offences Act notifications requirements.

Grassick, of Smithfield Court, was ordered to return to court on July 23.