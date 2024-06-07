Aberdeen man admits sending unsolicited sexual messages to female on his contacts list

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Aberdeen man admits sending unsolicited sexual messages to female on his contacts list

Robert Grassick, 55, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff court pleading guilty to the charge of sexual communications.

By Joanne Warnock
Robert Grassick outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Robert Grassick outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

An Aberdeen man has been placed on the sex offenders register after sending unwanted sexual messages to a female on his contact list.

Robert Grassick, 55, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court pleading guilty to the charge of sexual communications.

The court heard that the female had messaged Grassick about another matter, but his side of the conversation quickly took a sexual turn during the evening of December 8 last year.

His victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, tried to turn the conversation back to the original topic, but Grassick persisted.

Asked for picture of private parts

Fiscal depute Lydia Williams told the court Grassick started asking for photos, so she sent one of herself with her dog.

Grassick messaged back to say: “You should look at getting into a modelling job and earn some big bucks.”

She again tried to steer the conversation back to the original matter, but Grassick then asked her for a picture of her private parts.

When the woman refused and told him to “get a grip”, Grassick demanded: “Pic now.”

Mrs Williams said: “He continued to ask for photos and make sexual comments.”

‘He had not been sleeping and was on medication’

The woman asked him to stop talking about sex and tried again to turn the conversation back to the original matter.

However, Grassick messaged again and described carrying out a sexual act on her.

Mrs Williams added: “However, nothing of an inappropriate nature was received after that and she contacted the police.”

Grassick’s defence agent Neil McRobert said his client’s behaviour was out of character and said: “He had not been sleeping and was on medication.

“His recollection of the content of the messages is not great at all.

“When he was interviewed by police, he did acknowledge that he sent them, but did not fully acknowledge the content was of a sexual nature.

“He would like to pass on his apologies to [the woman].”

Sheriff Philip Mann deferred sentencing for reports and made Grassick subject to the Sexual Offences Act notifications requirements.

Grassick, of Smithfield Court, was ordered to return to court on July 23.

 

More from Crime & Courts

Picture by SANDY McCOOK 30th MArch '20 The new Inverness Justice Centre which conducted its first business yesterday (Monday) despite the current Covid-19 emergency.
Man assaulted partner because she kicked his dog
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Woman charged with alleged thefts after businesses across Aberdeenshire and Moray targeted
Andrew Duncan was driving a black Mini Cooper during the incident. Image: Facebook / Shutterstock
Aberdeen Mini driver led police on high-speed chase with child in car
The incident happened at an address on Sluie Drive, Dyce. Image: DC Thomson
Dyce dog spared death sentence following Covid party attack on police
Keir Johnston was jailed for assaulting his wife. Left: the dress that 'broke the internet'.
‘Dress that Broke the Internet’ husband jailed for horrific abuse of wife
Alexander-Bruce Craigon admitted conducting himself in a disorderly manner. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen football hooligan handed UK match ban after clash with Rangers supporters
To go with story by Jenni Gee. A man claimed to have a shotgun near a toystore Picture shows; Smyths Toys Inverness. Rose Street, Inverness. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; Unknown
Would-be Inverness carjacker who claimed to have gun near toy store spared jail
Two police cars and a police van parked on John Street
Man in dock accused of serious assault in Aberdeen pub's toilets
Drink-driver Patricia McLaren struggled with parking barrier at the Leonardo Hotel near Aberdeen Airport. Image: Google Street View
Drink-driver fined £640 after moving car to avoid £15 parking charge
Richard Hobson admitted a charge of driving dangerously while travelling on the A96 heading to Inverness. Image: LinkedIN/DC Thomson.
Dangerous driver who hadn't driven for 15 years banned after causing head-on collision