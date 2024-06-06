Drink-driver fined £640 after moving car to avoid £15 parking charge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drink-driver fined £640 after moving car to avoid £15 parking charge

When Patricia McLaren's partner realised he would be charged £15 for parking, he asked her to help - and she foolishly agreed.

By Danny McKay
Drink-driver Patricia McLaren struggled with parking barrier at the Leonardo Hotel near Aberdeen Airport. Image: Google Street View
A drink-driver who agreed to move her boyfriend’s car to avoid a £15 parking charge has been fined £640 instead.

Patricia McLaren had been drinking with her partner, who was staying at Leonardo Hotel near the airport ahead of going offshore.

But when he realised he would be charged £15 for parking there, he asked McLaren to help – and she foolishly agreed.

The 36-year-old drew attention to herself as she struggled to navigate an exit barrier at the car park and ended up failing a breath test and being arrested.

Airport police called

Fiscal depute Ann Mann told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened during the evening of April 17.

Witnesses spotted McLaren “seeming to struggle to navigate the exit barrier”.

Concerned, the witnesses contacted the airport police, who attended and carried out a breath test on McLaren.

She failed and was arrested.

McLaren, of Shetland Place, Kirkcaldy, pled guilty to driving with 107 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is just 22 microgrammes.

Defence agent Gregor Kelly said: “Her partner works in the oil industry in Aberdeen and was staying at an airport hotel.

“She’d taken a train up, met with him and spent an evening having drinks and a meal in the city centre.”

Driving ban

McLaren’s partner had parked in the hotel car park but hadn’t initially realised there was a £15 charge.

Mr Kelly said: “He asked my client to move the car out onto the road and it was in doing so she came to the attention of the authorities.”

The solicitor emphasised that his client only drove a short distance and “didn’t give thought to the fact she was over the legal limit”.

He added: “She realises she put herself and others in jeopardy.”

Sheriff Lesley Johnston told McLaren: “You made a serious error of judgment in agreeing to move the vehicle having consumed alcohol in the course of that evening.”

She fined her £640 and disqualified her from driving for a year.

