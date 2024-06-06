Aberdeen football hooligan handed UK match ban after clash with Rangers supporters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen football hooligan handed UK match ban after clash with Rangers supporters

Alexander-Bruce Craigon, 18, donned a face covering and joined Aberdeen Ultras as they goaded rival fans near Pittodrie.

By David McPhee
Alexander-Bruce Craigon admitted conducting himself in a disorderly manner. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
An Aberdeen fan has been handed a UK-wide football ban after he took part in a disturbance before a Rangers match.

Alexander-Bruce Craigon, 18, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted conducting himself in a disorderly manner by donning a face covering and inciting Rangers fans to fight.

Fiscal depute Rebecca Thompson told the court that the incident happened on April 23 last year, just before the Dons were due to play their arch-rivals.

She described a “longstanding rivalry” between the two clubs and stated that the fixture was also set to be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Due to the match being within the “increased risk Category C status” a significant amount of police resources were directed towards the game as a result, Ms Thompson said.

Dons fans dressed in black

“Ultras Aberdeen are an Aberdeen Football Club supporter group,” the fiscal continued, adding: “They are known to meet in the Scotia Bar on Summerfield Terrace, Aberdeen, on match days.

“The Saltoun Arms, on Park Street, is known to host travelling supporters on match days.”

At 2.30pm, Craigon was within the Scotia Bar drinking and socialising with other fans.

At around 2.45pm, Craigon and a large group of other Dons fans exited the Scotia Bar where he put on a black face covering – others also put on black masks.

Ms Thompson said that most of the group was dressed in black clothing.

Moving off down the street as a collective, a few members were heard shouting “keep together”, “keep close” and “keep on the same side of the pavement”.

Fans approached Rangers supporters

Police had concerns about the movement of the group and sought to block their path, stopping them from entering Park Terrace.

However, the group turned again as a collective and ran through a nearby lane onto Park Place and from there ran onto Park Street.

“Numerous police resources were deployed to the locus in order to meet the Aberdeen FC supporters as they arrived outside the Saltoun Arms pub,” Ms Thompson said.

“There were, at this time, more Aberdeen FC supporters than just those in the group who had left the Scotia Bar.

“As the Aberdeen FC supporters arrived outside the pub, a large number of Rangers FC supporters exited the Saltoun Arms and the groups approached each other in an aggressive manner.”

Dozens of police officers called to area

Members of the group, that included Craigon, opened their arms in a gesture goading them to fight.

A series of violent challenges were made with both sets of supporters goading each other into disorder, but the police managed to keep them separated.

A short time later, the same group of Aberdeen FC supporters was seen running again as a collective along Constitution Street, while a group of Rangers supporters ran as a collective along Wales Street.

A fight then broke out on Constitution Street between both sets of supporters, however, Craigon was not involved in any physical violence.

More than 30 police officers were deployed to the area, the fiscal depute said.

In the dock, Craigon pleaded guilty to conducting himself in a disorderly manner by acting aggressively toward opposing football supporters by shouting, swearing and inciting violence.

Alexander-Bruce Craigon was handed a community order as an alternative to a prison sentence. Image: Facebook.

Defence solicitor Ian Woodward-Nutt told the court that his client “accepts that he consumed a large quantity of alcohol” that day.

“Mr Craigon took part in no physical altercation, but he accepts he was part of a group that was behaving and shouting in the manner narrated,” the solicitor said.

“He understands that the court will take a very serious view of disorder of this type.

“Mr Craigon accepts responsibility and in no way seeks to diminish his role in the matter.”

Mr Woodward-Nutt added that Craigon “no longer associates” with the group he was with that day and had shown “maturity beyond his years” in quickly admitting his involvement.

Sheriff Andrew Miller told Craigon that a “disturbance of this nature is a significant matter which is concerning to the court”.

UK-wide football ban

He added: “An incident of this kind may only directly involve those who actually take part in it, but has the potential to impact the wider community and other members of the public who may wish to attend the match.

“But I also have regard to the fact that you pled guilty at an early stage and your youth.

“However, I do not lose sight of your part in this disturbance, this disorder.”

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Miller made Craigon subject to a community payback order with supervision for 12 months and ordered him to carry out 135 hours of unpaid work.

He also made Craigon, of Cairness, near Fraserburgh, subject to a two-year football ban, meaning he cannot attend any football match in the UK during this period.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 

