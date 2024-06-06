Aberdeen football hooligan handed UK match ban after clash with Rangers supporters

An Aberdeen fan has been handed a UK-wide football ban after he took part in a disturbance before a Rangers match.

Alexander-Bruce Craigon, 18, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted conducting himself in a disorderly manner by donning a face covering and inciting Rangers fans to fight.

Fiscal depute Rebecca Thompson told the court that the incident happened on April 23 last year, just before the Dons were due to play their arch-rivals.

She described a “longstanding rivalry” between the two clubs and stated that the fixture was also set to be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Due to the match being within the “increased risk Category C status” a significant amount of police resources were directed towards the game as a result, Ms Thompson said.

Dons fans dressed in black

“Ultras Aberdeen are an Aberdeen Football Club supporter group,” the fiscal continued, adding: “They are known to meet in the Scotia Bar on Summerfield Terrace, Aberdeen, on match days.

“The Saltoun Arms, on Park Street, is known to host travelling supporters on match days.”

At 2.30pm, Craigon was within the Scotia Bar drinking and socialising with other fans.

At around 2.45pm, Craigon and a large group of other Dons fans exited the Scotia Bar where he put on a black face covering – others also put on black masks.

Ms Thompson said that most of the group was dressed in black clothing.

Moving off down the street as a collective, a few members were heard shouting “keep together”, “keep close” and “keep on the same side of the pavement”.

Fans approached Rangers supporters

Police had concerns about the movement of the group and sought to block their path, stopping them from entering Park Terrace.

However, the group turned again as a collective and ran through a nearby lane onto Park Place and from there ran onto Park Street.

“Numerous police resources were deployed to the locus in order to meet the Aberdeen FC supporters as they arrived outside the Saltoun Arms pub,” Ms Thompson said.

“There were, at this time, more Aberdeen FC supporters than just those in the group who had left the Scotia Bar.

“As the Aberdeen FC supporters arrived outside the pub, a large number of Rangers FC supporters exited the Saltoun Arms and the groups approached each other in an aggressive manner.”

Dozens of police officers called to area

Members of the group, that included Craigon, opened their arms in a gesture goading them to fight.

A series of violent challenges were made with both sets of supporters goading each other into disorder, but the police managed to keep them separated.

A short time later, the same group of Aberdeen FC supporters was seen running again as a collective along Constitution Street, while a group of Rangers supporters ran as a collective along Wales Street.

A fight then broke out on Constitution Street between both sets of supporters, however, Craigon was not involved in any physical violence.

More than 30 police officers were deployed to the area, the fiscal depute said.

In the dock, Craigon pleaded guilty to conducting himself in a disorderly manner by acting aggressively toward opposing football supporters by shouting, swearing and inciting violence.

Defence solicitor Ian Woodward-Nutt told the court that his client “accepts that he consumed a large quantity of alcohol” that day.

“Mr Craigon took part in no physical altercation, but he accepts he was part of a group that was behaving and shouting in the manner narrated,” the solicitor said.

“He understands that the court will take a very serious view of disorder of this type.

“Mr Craigon accepts responsibility and in no way seeks to diminish his role in the matter.”

Mr Woodward-Nutt added that Craigon “no longer associates” with the group he was with that day and had shown “maturity beyond his years” in quickly admitting his involvement.

Sheriff Andrew Miller told Craigon that a “disturbance of this nature is a significant matter which is concerning to the court”.

UK-wide football ban

He added: “An incident of this kind may only directly involve those who actually take part in it, but has the potential to impact the wider community and other members of the public who may wish to attend the match.

“But I also have regard to the fact that you pled guilty at an early stage and your youth.

“However, I do not lose sight of your part in this disturbance, this disorder.”

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Miller made Craigon subject to a community payback order with supervision for 12 months and ordered him to carry out 135 hours of unpaid work.

He also made Craigon, of Cairness, near Fraserburgh, subject to a two-year football ban, meaning he cannot attend any football match in the UK during this period.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.