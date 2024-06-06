Dyce dog spared death sentence following Covid party attack on police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dyce dog spared death sentence following Covid party attack on police

Staffordshire bull terrier Bella passed the dog warden's tests with flying colours and was declared not a risk to the public.

By Joanne Warnock
The incident happened at an address on Sluie Drive, Dyce. Image: DC Thomson
The incident happened at an address on Sluie Drive, Dyce. Image: DC Thomson

A dog which bit two police officers who were breaking up an illegal Covid house party in Dyce has been spared a death sentence.

Bella, a Staffordshire bull terrier owned by Kevin McDonald, was under threat of destruction following the incident on April 3 2021.

McDonald, 42, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to be sentenced for having a dog dangerously out of control.

The court previously heard Bella had attacked and sunk her teeth into two officers responding to a reported gathering at the height of the coronavirus lockdown on Dyce’s Sluie Drive.

Chaotic scene

Several police units had attended the address to break up the suspected party but left the “chaotic scene” with puncture wounds from Bella’s bite.

On entering the address, the officers had noted that two Staffordshire bull terriers were running though the hallway in an agitated state.

One of the dogs, Bella, bit a male officer on his upper left hamstring.

McDonald was then taken outside and restrained, but Bella managed to bite another officer on his left calf.

That officer suffered two puncture wounds and a tear to his left calf muscle, while the first constable also sustained two puncture wounds.

The officers both had their wounds cleaned but did not require stitches.

Dog warden report

The Crown requested a report from the dog warden in relation to whether the animal should be put down.

McDonald, 42, had initially rehomed Bella, but speaking outside court confirmed she was now living back at the family home in Dyce.

Defence agent Debbie Ginniver said the witness statements in the case “portray a much more chaotic scene” and added: “The police attended the address and were met with uncooperative behaviour.

“They called for additional units to assist and a large number of police descended upon the house.”

Ms Ginniver then described the “ensuing chaos” and the “first bite” taking place as her client was pushed outside by officers.

“The second bite took place in the front garden when one of the officers landed partially on Mr McDonald.

“The police behaviour towards Mr McDonald would have been a catalyst to the dog’s behaviour.”

Good behaviour

Bella, the court heard, was never taken into police custody and Ms Ginniver added: “There have been no further incidents in three years.

“The report is positive and says Bella does not need any further restriction, nor is she a danger to the public.

McDonald, of Sluie Drive, Aberdeen, pled guilty to being the owner or in charge of a dog dangerously out of control in that it bit two officers to their injury and permanent disfigurement.

Sheriff Lesley Johnston said Bella’s reporter had carried out a stress test at the dog’s home and at public places to ensure she was not a risk to the public.

She added: “The dog’s behaviour is said to be excellent.

“It is not deemed necessary to order a destruction of the dog or impose a disqualification of dog ownership in the future.”

McDonald was fined £940.

Speaking outside court, the long-distance lorry driver said he was relieved and was glad to have Bella back.

He said: “My wife couldn’t handle her, so she went to stay with a friend. We have got her back now. She’s not a bad dog.”

 

