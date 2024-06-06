‘Dress that Broke the Internet’ husband jailed for horrific abuse of wife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Dress that Broke the Internet’ husband jailed for horrific abuse of wife

Keir Johnston - who hit headlines around the world in 2015 - turned on terrified Grace Johnston, at one stage threatening: "Somebody is going to die".

By Connor Gordon and Grant McCabe
Keir Johnston was jailed for assaulting his wife. Left: the dress that 'broke the internet'.
A man who went viral after a dress bought for his wedding “broke the internet” was today jailed for the horrific domestic abuse of his wife.

Keir Johnston turned on terrified Grace Johnston – at one stage threatening: “Somebody is going to die”.

The 39-year-old pinned Grace to the ground, choked her before also brandishing a knife.

She desperately sent messages to friends begging for help as she knew it would take police too long to get to their home on the Isle of Colonsay in the Inner Hebrides.

But, a traumatised Grace eventually dialled 999 yelling down the phone: “My husband is trying to kill me.”

Wife suffered ‘emotionally, psychologically and financially’

Petrol station attendant Johnston pled guilty at the High Court in Glasgow to assaulting Grace to her injury and danger of life.

Jailing him for four-and-a-half years, Judge Lady Drummond said: “In her victim impact statement, she went over the emotional and psychological on her from your behaviour.

“She suffers in various aspects of her life – emotionally, psychologically and financially.

“The impact of your actions will last forever. She cannot understand your lack of remorse or empathy towards her.

“I have taken account of all the information and considered the submission that the court can deal with this with a community disposal.

“I am afraid the only appropriate sentence for a crime such as this is imprisonment.”

A 10-year harassment order was also granted restricting Johnston’s contact with Grace.

The attack on March 6 2022 came seven years after the couple gained worldwide fame for the dress the mother of the bride wore at their wedding.

It sparked a global debate over its colours – black and blue or white and gold.

It was nicknamed “The Dress That Broke the Internet” after a guest shared a photo of the garment online.

The dress sparked worldwide debate over whether it is white and gold or blue and black.

The once-happy couple went on to appear on the Ellen DeGeneres Show in the USA, where they were handed $10,000 and a luxury trip to Grenada.

Prosecutor Chris Macintosh told how it was accepted Grace had suffered previous domestic violence – including her husband trying to strangle her – before the attack in 2022.

Mr Macintosh: “There is no permanent police presence on the island and she was in a situation where she felt trapped.”

Days before the assault, Grace had gone to the mainland for a job – but Johnston, of Moffat, Dumfries-shire. had not wanted her to.

In the hours prior to him turning on his wife, Johnston had been drinking at a pub quiz. Grace had been elsewhere.

Husband began strangling wife with both hands

She got “strange texts” including him stating: “You should support me, but you do not.”

This left her “worried and anxious”, but she returned home where her husband already was.

Mr Macintosh: “Johnston woke up and said that he was going to leave her.

“She went outside the property to stop him leaving.

“He followed her and pinned her to the ground. He placed both knees on her arms, so she was unable to move.

“He then began strangling her with both his hands.

“She was initially able to scream. She feared for her life and believed Johnston intended to kil her. He was very forceful.”

A witness heard the screams and tried to pull Johnston away.

Harrowing 999 call played in court

He initially stopped and went back inside – but stormed back out threatening to “finish” his wife “off”. Johnston again choked her.

The husband was seen clutching a knife – frightened Grace managed to “keep her distance” as she believed he would stab her.

After Grace got no reply from friends, she dialled 999. The harrowing call was played in court.

A witness also raced to get her help.

Grace was soon discovered “crying and hyperventilating”.

She was so upset she could only partially explain her ordeal.

Johnston meantime was found hiding under a desk in his cottage still clutching a knife. He briefly put the blade to his throat at one stage, but the weapon was grabbed from him.

Grace suffered “visible” bruising and marks to her neck as a result of the assault, but luckily needed no medical treatment.

The court heard Johnston later “alluded to previous episodes of marital violence” when talking to a doctor.

He also described bouts of “emotional distress” since he was a child.

‘There was an emotional reaction from him’

Marco Guarino, defending, today asked Lady Drummond for her to consider a non-custodial sentence.

The lawyer said: “There is no attempt to give him an excuse today for what he did.

“He understands how he came to be in this situation and it is clear from the outset what should have happened as they should have parted.

“This was a relationship which was far too volatile for each other, it became apparent that their lifestyles were diverging and he was unable to cope with that.

“He acted in a way where he requires to be punished for it.

“That punishment need not be custody as there is a lack of background and there is nothing outstanding.

“There was an emotional reaction from him for what he did and what he caused.”

