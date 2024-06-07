Cocaine dealer with learning difficulties was being exploited by criminal gangs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cocaine dealer with learning difficulties was being exploited by criminal gangs

Renaldo Dunkley's solicitor told the court that his client was "ripe for exploitation" by criminal gangs.

By David McPhee
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.

A man with learning difficulties who was discovered in an Aberdeen flat with Class A drugs was being exploited by a criminal gang, a court has heard.

Renaldo Dunkley, 21, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted being concerned in the supply of nearly £1,800 worth of cocaine from a flat near the Mounthooly area of the city.

More than £500 in cash and various mobile phones were also discovered by police during the raid.

Dunkley’s solicitor told the court that his client had been targeted by criminal gangs in England due to his learning difficulties and had subsequently had a “massive wakeup call”.

Group told police drugs were being dealt from flat

Fiscal depute Rebecca Thompson told the court that on March 17 2022, police attended at a flat on Jute Street, Aberdeen, on an unrelated matter when they saw three people leave the block.

They were stopped by officers and admitted to them that they had been there to purchase drugs.

One of them stated that they had tried to make contact with someone called ‘MJ’ on a mobile phone and gave the police the number.

It was stated that the group had sourced drugs from this number on a previous occasion.

Police officers then forced entry to the property where Dunkley and a number of co-accused were found inside.

Dunkley was in the living room where police found £535 in cash and various mobile phones, one of which matched the number they had just been given by the group outside.

A further search of the flat uncovered a number of packages of cocaine with a total street value of £1,720.

During a police interview, one of Dunkley’s co-accused told police that they were members of the ‘MJ’ group and that they were supplying controlled drugs from that address.

In the dock, Dunkley pleaded guilty to one charge of being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

‘This is not a world he wants to enter again’

His solicitor, Liam Mcallister, told the court that Dunkley had been targeted and used by criminal gangs in England due to the fact that he was young and had learning difficulties.

The solicitor also stated that his client turned his life around since his offending and recently became a father.

“He was ripe for exploitation by these types of gangs who use people like him to sell drugs,” Mr Mcallister said.

“Mr Dunkley has had a massive wake-up call, and this is not a world he wants to enter again.

“He knows he will be punished and should be punished.”

Sheriff Andrew Miller told Dunkley that he had admitted an “extremely serious offence” and had travelled from England to Aberdeen for the purpose of selling drugs.

“You will know that the supply of Class A drugs causes tremendous damage and harm to people in communities here and you contributed to that trade in Aberdeen” he said.

“I accept that you are not in charge of the drug dealing or were running the operation, but you were expected to take most of the risk for minimal personal gain.”

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Miller made Dunkley, of Lacey Street, Dewsbury, subject to a community payback order with supervision for 18 months and ordered him to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.

He also ordered Dunkley to take part in a drug dealer’s rehabilitation programme.

