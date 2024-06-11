Aspiring pilot caught behind wheel while five times the drink-drive limit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aspiring pilot caught behind wheel while five times the drink-drive limit

Juanita Smith offered to drive out of concern that her friend would be walking alone late at night, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

By Jenni Gee
Inverness sheriff court
The five times the limit drink-driver was banned at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

An aspiring pilot has been caught driving a car while more than five times the legal drink-drive limit.

Juanita Smith, who had hoped to gain a licence to fly at the end of 2025, was spotted driving in a “particularly careful and cautious” fashion by police in Inverness.

When officers stopped her on the city’s Glebe Street she failed a roadside breath test.

Smith, 22, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of drink-driving in relation to the incident on October 18 of last year.

A sheriff said she was surprised Smith could even walk to her car, “let alone drive”.

‘Careful and cautious’ driving

Fiscal depute Robert Weir told the court it was 12.45am when officers spotted her vehicle.

He said: “There was no problem with the driving, they thought the driving was particularly careful and cautious”.

Smith failed a roadside breath test and was arrested, further testing confirmed her breath alcohol level to be 118 microgrammes per 100ml of breath – more than five times the limit of 22 microgrammes.

Solicitor Marc Dickson, for Smith, said at the time of the incident his client had recently been “the unfortunate recipient of a criminal act” which had led her to being “upset and nervous” about going out unaccompanied.

He said, on the night in question, Smith, who works in hospitality, had been visited by a friend who has come to “offer her some support”.

Smith had drunk alcohol with no intention of driving, but when her friend announced their intention to walk home alone she took the decision to offer a lift – an act Mr Dickson described as “a foolish undertaking”.

The defence agent said the inevitable ban would have an impact on the South African woman’s work and added that it was also likely to impact her efforts to gain a private pilot’s licence – something she had been hoping to achieve by the end of 2025.

He said: “She bitterly regrets the position she finds herself in.”

Ban for five times the limit drink-driver

Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald told Smith: “You were driving whilst five times the legal limit for alcohol, it is surprising you could even walk to your car to get into it, never mind drive. I’m not surprised you were driving very carefully.”

She banned Smith from the roads for 16 months, with the option to reduce that period by four months by completing a self-funded drink-drivers rehabilitation scheme course.

Noting that her choice of sentence was “because of the high level of your reading, Sheriff MacDonald also fined Smith, whose address was given on court papers as Darrochside Place, Inverness, £580.

