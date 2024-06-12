Drunk tracked down ex in Aberdeen, climbed in window and attacked her with hockey stick

A drunken man tracked down his ex-partner in Aberdeen, climbed in her window and assaulted her with a hockey stick.

James Mahon’s former partner had moved to Aberdeen to get away from him, but got a fright one evening when he suddenly appeared outside her window.

The 37-year-old banged on various windows before managing to clamber through one to get inside.

Once inside, Mahon threw a bowl of food and several cans of beer at the woman before grabbing a hockey stick and trying to hit her with that too.

Fiscal depute Dylan Middleton told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “The complainer had moved to Aberdeen with the children to get away from the accused.

“About 6pm on February 29, the complainer was home when she became aware of a knock on one of the bedroom windows.

“The accused was observed standing outside. The complainer closed the blinds and panicked because she didn’t know how the accused had managed to find them.”

Climbed through window

Mahon banged on various flat windows until the woman finally went outside to speak to him.

It was clear Mahon was “under the influence of alcohol” and he kept asking to come in and see the children.

After a period, she went back inside in the hope that Mahon would leave, but he didn’t.

Mr Middleton said: “Soon after, the accused climbed through the complainer’s window.

“This was noticed by the complainer’s son who alerted her to the fact.

“The accused emptied her clothes from bags and the cupboard.”

He was asked to leave but refused and grabbed his ex’s mobile phone.

Challenged police to a fight

Mr Middleton continued: “The complainer tried to appease the accused with a bowl of food.

“He began to eat it before throwing the bowl at her, connecting with her body.

“The accused was raising his voice stating derogatory remarks and threatening to physically harm her.

“He opened cans of lager before taking a sip and throwing them at her body with alcohol spraying across the walls.

“This happened approximately three times, hitting her to the shoulder and back.

“At one point, the accused had a hockey stick in his possession and attempted to strike her with it but she managed to move out of the way numerous times.”

Eventually, the woman’s phone fell out of Mahon’s pocket and she managed to retrieve it and contact the police.

When told the police were on their way, Mahon said he would “wait outside and fight them”.

‘You boys should have had your Weetabix’

Officers arrived shortly after and found Mahon on the street drinking a can of lager.

As they endeavoured to arrest him, the thug poured the can over both officers while shouting and making violent threats.

Mahon was restrained on the floor and a further police unit attended to assist with the unenviable task of bringing him under control.

He continued making chilling threats, including that he would “kill” police.

Mr Middleton said: “The accused was conveyed to the police van, during which he repeatedly kicked out towards a constable.

“Whilst being placed in the van, accused bit another constable on the right buttock which caused immediate pain.

“The accused immediately began to laugh, shouting ‘you boys should have had your Weetabix’.”

As a result of the bite, the officer had “clear teeth indentations as well as deep blue and red marks with loose grazed skin”.

The officers endeavoured to get the bum-biting bandit to Kittybrewster station and eventually succeeded, but still his vile threats continued.

On one occasion he warned that he would “physically harm” an officer when his handcuffs were removed.

‘This is a very, very unsavoury incident’

Mahon, of HMP Kilmarnock, pled guilty to domestically aggravated charges of assault and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

He also admitted assault, assault to injury, and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner in relation to his conduct towards the police.

Defence agent Gary Foulis said his client had pled guilty at the earliest opportunity.

He added: “This is a very, very unsavoury incident and it’s accepted his behaviour was deplorable.”

Mr Foulis explained Mahon was struggling with alcohol addiction at the time and has little recollection of the offences.

He went on: “He’s from the travelling community.

“In his last conviction, he was challenged to a stand-up fight by another member of the travelling community and was sentenced to nine months in custody.”

Mr Foulis said Mahon was now addressing his alcohol issues and attending AA meetings.

He added that he planned to stay with his sister in England and “rebuild his life” on his release from prison.

Sheriff Gareth Jones jailed Mahon for 16 months consecutive to his current sentence.

