Lossiemouth man who grew £46,000 of cannabis for medical reasons admits it was ‘somewhat excessive’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Lossiemouth man who grew £46,000 of cannabis for medical reasons admits it was ‘somewhat excessive’

Amateur gardener Craig McKinnon was unaware of the how much cannabis his 48 plants would yield, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

By Jenni Gee
Craig McKinnon was sentenced at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Craig McKinnon was sentenced at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson

A man who grew up to £46,000 of cannabis in a farm outbuilding has avoided jail after a sheriff noted there was no evidence that his growing “experiment” was a professional one.

Instead, Craig McKinnon was fined £10,000 for growing 48 cannabis plants using heat lamps and an irrigation system.

The court heard that McKinnon was growing the drugs to help him with a health condition and simply failed to grasp how much cannabis his plants would yield.

McKinnon, 40, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously pled guilty to a single charge of producing the class B drug between April 16 and May 27 of 2022.

At an earlier hearing fiscal depute Susan Love told the court that police executed a search warrant McKinnon’s address in Easter Greens near Lossiemouth on May 27 2022.

The outbuilding was secured with a padlock but when they gained access they found a number of grow tents inside.

A cable was supplying power to the tents and an electrician called to the scene confirmed power to the building was being supplied by the house.

Officers noted that the building “smelled strongly of cannabis”  and one searching the property found “a herbal substance and growing equipment”.

Cannabis operation ‘somewhat excessive’

There were two rows of 12 juvenile cannabis plants and 24 mature cannabis plants all of the plants were connected to the irrigation system.

Heat lamps, air filters and insulation were also found at the property along with an opened Amazon package addressed to McKinnon.

His DNA was recovered from sockets and tents found at the scene.

Ms Love told the court the drugs recovered had an estimated potential value of between £11,400 and £46,170.

McKinnon was interviewed by police and told officers: “I don’t feel myself guilty.”

At the sentencing hearing solicitor Stephen Carty, for McKinnon, told the court his client had suffered ill health and had taken to using cannabis to self-medicate.

He said: “Mr McKinnon has then taken to an experiment in terms of cultivation.”

He said his client had looked up how to grow the drug on the internet and had not been aware of how much cannabis the plants he grew would yield and now realised that the number of plants was “somewhat excessive”.

‘A matter of great regret’

Mr Carty said McKinnon’s actions and the consequences for himself and his family were “a matter of great regret”.

Sheriff Gary Aitken told McKinnon: “This was a staggeringly ill-advised venture.

“Why you possibly thought that whatever your medical condition was you would need the quantity of cannabis produced in a shed with 48 plants is very hard to understand.

“Pain relief should be dealt with by your GP.”

He added that the growing set up gave the impression of a professional operation and said: “If I had evidence of that you would be going to jail.”

He instead fined McKinnon £10,350 and ordered the forfeiture of the items seized during the search.

More from Crime & Courts

Craig McKinnon was sentenced at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Victim's tears of relief as vicious domestic abuser who assaulted her while pregnant is…
Craig McKinnon was sentenced at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Violent cocaine-fuelled boyfriend choked young woman and had her car clamped
Inverness sheriff court
Aspiring pilot caught behind wheel while five times the drink-drive limit
Craig McKinnon was sentenced at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Woman seriously injured man in A92 crash while under influence of alcohol
Craig McKinnon was sentenced at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Thug left partner with chunk of ear missing in sick attack hours after leaving…
Craig McKinnon was sentenced at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Woman struck husband with laptop and chased him with kitchen knife
Craig McKinnon was sentenced at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Raider tagged after he caused nearly £10,000 damage to Aberdeen Grammar and post office
Craig McKinnon was sentenced at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Weekend court roll – a killer driver and the million pound council embezzler
Craig McKinnon was sentenced at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Stranger with 'creepy smile' followed women and girls in Aberdeen
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Banned shopper slapped staff member who asked her to leave