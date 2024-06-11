Victim’s tears of relief as vicious domestic abuser who assaulted her while pregnant is jailed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Victim’s tears of relief as vicious domestic abuser who assaulted her while pregnant is jailed

Lee Henderson, 28, carried out a catalogue of abuse against the woman and even threatened to drown her on one occasion.  

By David McPhee
Lee Henderson was jailed for a series of violent and abusive acts on a pregnant woman. Image: DC Thomson.
Lee Henderson was jailed for a series of violent and abusive acts on a pregnant woman. Image: DC Thomson.

The ex-partner of a brutal domestic abuser who kicked her down a flight of stairs while she was pregnant has said she can now “look forward to not being scared” as he was jailed for more than two years.

Tyre fitter Lee Henderson, 28, carried out a catalogue of abuse against the woman that included frequent acts of violence and on one occasion threatened to drown her.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard how Henderson assaulted, demeaned and verbally abused the woman over a six-month period.

Henderson also admitted two assaults upon children.

As he was locked up and made subject to a court order to stay away from her for five years, the woman cried and expressed her relief.

She said: “I have waited for three years for this court case to be heard, but justice has finally been done.

“What he did to me is not something that can be easily forgotten but my family can finally put this behind us and get on with our lives.”

Henderson’s victim added that she can “look forward to not being scared of life” and “start afresh”.

Henderson asked pregnant woman to lie following assault

Fiscal depute Dylan Midleton told the court that the couple had met in July 2020 and that the relationship had started well but soured a couple of months later when she became pregnant.

In December 2020, Henderson began variously shouting and swearing at the woman, calling her offensive and derogatory names, and accusing her of stealing things from him.

It was stated that Henderson had taken to drinking heavily during this time and would often become aggressive to the point where the woman was frightened of him.

During one such argument in January 2021, Henderson began shouting at her over the phone before telling her he was going to “burn this pram and put it out in the garden so the junkies can get it”.

This resulted in her having to rush home to ensure Henderson didn’t destroy the pram.

When she arrived she found him drunk and as she was removing the pram from the house she asked Henderson for his help getting it down the steps.

He followed behind the pregnant woman, who was two steps from the top of the stairs when Henderson kicked her to the back, causing her to fall around four or five steps to the bottom, where she landed on her stomach.

Henderson then walked down the steps toward her and spat in her face before grabbing her neck and pushing her over a wall.

In an effort to free herself from his grip, the woman punched Henderson to the face and shouted for a family member to call the police.

Henderson suddenly became apologetic as they made their way to the hospital.

He asked her to lie and tell medics that she had fallen and when they got to the hospital she did not disclose what had happened.

Following this incident, Henderson became increasingly verbally and physically abusive towards the woman, telling her things like she was “a waste of space” and the “worst mistake he had made”.

Brute laughed as woman cried out in pain

In March 2021, Henderson grabbed the pregnant woman and twisted her arm up her back and forced her into a wall.

As he held her there, he laughed as she cried from the pain.

On June 5, the woman was in the bath when Henderson came into the room and he was irrate, shouting that he would “pan her face in”.

Henderson then stated “I will just f****** drown you” which caused her to become “terrified” as she feared he would do it, Mr Middleton said.

She asked Henderson to let her get out of the bath before running to her bedroom and shouting out the window towards her neighbour’s house for help.

The woman’s mother was contacted and when she arrived, she accused Henderson of having broken into her the home and of attacking her pregnant daughter.

“No proof,” Henderson replied.

In the dock, Henderson admitted one charge of engaging in a course of behaviour that was abusive towards his former partner, that included assaulting her whilst she was pregnant.

He also admitted two assaults against children, including one incident where he restricted a child’s breathing.

Lee Henderson admitted carrying out six months of abusive and violent behaviour upon his pregnant partner. Image: DC Thomson.

Sheriff tells accused his victim was ‘vulnerable’

Defence solicitor Colin Neilson told the court that his client was “keen for me to relay to the court that he accepts responsibility for all these offences”.

“Mr Henderson described to me a tumultuous relationship with the complainer, but that he does accept his actions and that the responsibility lies fully with himself,” Mr Neilson said, adding that his client’s behaviour “strayed into the territory of physical assaults”.

“He has no previous convictions and is still a young man at 28 years old,” the solicitor added.

Sheriff Gareth Jones told Henderson that he had admitted a “serious set of offences involving the abuse of his then-partner”.

“It lasted six months and included you assaulting her when she was pregnant and vulnerable.

“Given this, I’m satisfied that the only appropriate sentence is a period of imprisonment.”

Sheriff Jones sentenced Henderson, of Provost Rust Drive, Aberdeen, to 26 months in prison.

He also put a non-harassment order in place, meaning Henderson cannot approach his former partner for five years.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 

More from Crime & Courts

To go with story by Jenni Gee. McKinnon admitted growing cannabis in a farm outhouse Picture shows; Craig McKinnon. Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 13/05/2024
Lossiemouth man who grew £46,000 of cannabis for medical reasons admits it was 'somewhat…
Mohammed Iqbal outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court on a previous occasion. Image: DC Thomson.
Violent cocaine-fuelled boyfriend choked young woman and had her car clamped
Inverness sheriff court
Aspiring pilot caught behind wheel while five times the drink-drive limit
The scene of the crash. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Woman seriously injured man in A92 crash while under influence of alcohol
To go with story by Daniel McKay. domestic assault Picture shows; Lewis Gibbs - dob 13 dec 89. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Thug left partner with chunk of ear missing in sick attack hours after leaving…
Sonya Brock leaves Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Woman struck husband with laptop and chased him with kitchen knife
Aberdeen Grammar School. Picture by KENNY ELRICK 26/02/2019
Raider tagged after he caused nearly £10,000 damage to Aberdeen Grammar and post office
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a killer driver and the million pound council embezzler
Lachlan Bruce leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Stranger with 'creepy smile' followed women and girls in Aberdeen
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Banned shopper slapped staff member who asked her to leave