Removal van driver who caused horror head-on crash ‘can’t recall’ anything about it

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Removal van driver who caused horror head-on crash ‘can’t recall’ anything about it

Paul Afriyie, 47, was working as a removal driver when he caused a serious accident on the road between Aboyne and Dinnet.

By David McPhee
Paul Afriyie admitted one charge of dangerous driving at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook.
Paul Afriyie admitted one charge of dangerous driving at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook.

A driver who caused a head-on collision where another motorist was rushed to hospital can’t recall anything about the incident.

Paul Afriyie, 47, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted driving in a dangerous manner and causing a serious accident as he drove near Dinnet in Aberdeenshire last year.

The court heard how other road users had reported Afriyie’s erratic driving to police only moments before he ploughed into a couple in a van.

One victim was so badly injured he was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he was kept in the high-dependency unit.

Afriyie was working as a driver for a removals company at the time of the incident.

Accused’s vehicle was ‘swerving across road’

Fiscal depute Dylan Middleton told the court that at around 3.45pm on March 22 2022, police received a call from a member of the public reporting that a motorist was driving erratically between Aboyne and Dinnet.

Police officers thereafter attended and carried out a search for the vehicle.

“At approximately 4.30pm, a witness was driving at the locus when she observed the accused’s vehicle in front of her,” Mr Middleton said.

“She observed the accused’s vehicle swerving across the road.

“The accused crossed the central white line and entered the opposing carriageway, in the face of oncoming traffic.

“The witness became very concerned by the erratic manner of driving and used her horn and lights to try and attract the accused’s attention.

“The accused returned to the centre of the road at that time.

“However, his manner of driving continued and he drove across the central white line and entered the opposing carriageway again.”

At the same time, a couple were driving their van along the same road, with another van being driven behind them.

Afriyie’s vehicle once more strayed over the white central line into the opposing carriageway.

Three vehicle crash

The driver of the first van tried to take evasive action to prevent a collision but had no time to react and the two vehicles crashed into each other head-on.

Afriyie’s van carried on and crashed into the second van.

The cars behind these vehicles were also forced to take evasive action to avoid colliding with Afriyie’s van.

Both Afriyie’s van and the first van he crashed into suffered extensive frontal damage.

The van was so badly damaged that the couple inside were unable to exit through the side doors and had to climb through the rear.

Paramedics attended and Afriyie and the 61-year-old male who was driving the first van were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The man was kept in the high-dependency unit for 24 hours after he was found to have suffered a sternal body fracture.

Afriyie had sustained bruising and swelling and was discharged the following day.

In the dock, Afriyie pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Paul Afriyie can’t recall the crash or its aftermath, Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard. Image: Facebook.

‘No suggestion of intoxication’

Defence solicitor Ian Woodward-Nutt told the court that his client suffered from a cardiac condition and had been driving from Aberdeen to Ballater prior to the accident.

“Mr Afriyie had just started work and for unknown reasons can remember little or nothing that led up to the accident,” the solicitor said.

“He also has no recollection of what happened after the collision and can only remember things after he was admitted to hospital.”

Mr Woodward-Nutt stated that Afriyie had provided a roadside breath test which was negative, adding that there was “no suggestion of intoxication or speeding” on his client’s part.

“He deeply regrets causing this accident and he is relieved that the consequences were not more serious,” Mr Woodward-Nutt said.

Sheriff Gareth Jones told Afriyie that his offence was serious “not least because it caused injury to the other driver”.

“There’s a risk to other road users from your driving, but that said you pled guilty at the earliest opportunity, and you have expressed a degree of remorse.”

Sheriff Jones disqualified Afriyie, of Willowpark Place, Aberdeen, from driving for two years.

He also made Afriyie subject to a community payback order and ordered him to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 

More from Crime & Courts

James Mahon. Image: Facebook
Drunk tracked down ex in Aberdeen, climbed in window and attacked her with hockey…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. McKinnon admitted growing cannabis in a farm outhouse Picture shows; Craig McKinnon. Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 13/05/2024
Lossiemouth man who grew £46,000 of cannabis for medical reasons admits it was 'somewhat…
Lee Henderson was jailed for a series of violent and abusive acts on a pregnant woman. Image: DC Thomson.
Victim's tears of relief as vicious domestic abuser who assaulted her while pregnant is…
Mohammed Iqbal outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court on a previous occasion. Image: DC Thomson.
Violent cocaine-fuelled boyfriend choked young woman and had her car clamped
Inverness sheriff court
Aspiring pilot caught behind wheel while five times the drink-drive limit
The scene of the crash. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Woman seriously injured man in A92 crash while under influence of alcohol
To go with story by Daniel McKay. domestic assault Picture shows; Lewis Gibbs - dob 13 dec 89. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Thug left partner with chunk of ear missing in sick attack hours after leaving…
Sonya Brock leaves Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Woman struck husband with laptop and chased him with kitchen knife
Aberdeen Grammar School. Picture by KENNY ELRICK 26/02/2019
Raider tagged after he caused nearly £10,000 damage to Aberdeen Grammar and post office
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a killer driver and the million pound council embezzler