Man ordered to pay compensation after vicious caravan park assault on friend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Man ordered to pay compensation after vicious caravan park assault on friend

Peter Gribble, 43, repeatedly attacked his pal of more than 20 years leaving him with a fractured cheekbone

By David McPhee
Peter Gribble admitted assaulting his friend at Ballater Caravan Park. Image: Facebook.
Peter Gribble admitted assaulting his friend at Ballater Caravan Park. Image: Facebook.

A man who battered his friend black and blue during a vicious late-night attack at a Deeside caravan park has avoided a prison sentence.

Peter Gribble, 43, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted a charge of assaulting his pal of more than 20 years at Ballater Caravan Site.

The court was told when police arrived on the scene, both men were drunk and denied that there had been an altercation – but they had been spotted fighting by another witness.

Officers also found the victim’s blood in the doorway of Gribble’s caravan.

Gribble returned twice to assault friend

Fiscal depute Dylan Middleton told the court that at around 2am on March 13 2022, a man staying at a neighbouring caravan woke to raised voices outside.

Upon looking out of the window, the man saw Gribble and another man arguing.

The two men then began wrestling each other and when the other man fell to the ground Gribble punched him repeatedly with his right hand for around 20 seconds.

Gribble walked away for a moment before coming back and continuing to repeatedly punch the complainer whilst he was on the ground.

He walked off once more, but returned and began attacking the man for a third time.

The man in the neighbouring caravan contacted the police and the site warden.

When he returned to the window, the injured man was on his feet and speaking to Gribble.

He then threw a punch at Gribble, who stepped out of the way.

When the site warder and police arrived Gribble’s friend had a significant head injury and was claiming he “fell over”.

However, Gribble told the police that his friend had attacked him and that he had been defending himself.

One of the officers went into Gribble’s caravan and found blood at the door but nothing else inside.

When questioned about this, Gribble claimed that the complainer had made “such a mess” and that he had cleaned it up before police arrived.

It was also stated that both men were heavily intoxicated and largely incoherent.

Later, it was discovered that Gribble had himself made a 999 call, during which he claimed he had been attacked and that the other man had “spewed all over and gone mental”.

Gribble was arrested while his friend was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

He had two black eyes, a large soft tissue hematoma to the right side of his head and a large amount of swelling to his face and ear.

A scan revealed that he had a fractured cheekbone that later required surgery.

In the dock, Gribble pleaded guilty to one charge of assault to severe injury.

‘It shows a pattern of behaviour’

Defence solicitor Gregor Kelly told the court that Gribble considered the incident a “matter of great regret” and that the men’s two-decade-long friendship “ended in this manner”.

“He accepts his conduct and is not proud of what he has done – he doesn’t seek to get away from that,” Mr Kelly said.

“Clearly, alcohol was very much flowing that night for both men – Mr Gribble asks the court to accept that his actions were largely out of character.”

Mr Kelly added that Gribble – who runs his own cleaning business – had a previous assault conviction on his record but that his actions that night were to his “extreme regret”.

Sheriff Gareth Jones told Gribble that he had carried out a “serious offence that had resulted in fairly substantial injuries to someone who was a friend”.

He added: “You have recently been convicted of an analogous conviction and it shows a pattern of behaviour.”

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Jones made Gribble, of Hollybush Lane, Crathes, to a community payback order with supervision for 18 months and ordered him to carry out 270 hours of unpaid work.

He also ordered Gribble to pay his victim £1,000 in compensation.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 

More from Crime & Courts

Steven Kurek admitted carrying out a course of abusive behaviour against his wife. Image: DC Thomson.
'Obsessed' Aberdeen businessman ordered to stay away from estranged wife
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Reid assaulted his partner Picture shows; Alistair Reid . Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 13/05/2024
Jail for digger driver who choked partner then hid in cupboard
Inverness Sheriff Court
Unconscious victim left with shoe print on face after brutal Inverness street attack
Craig Drummond. Image: Facebook
Owner of collapsed wedding firm admits domestic abuse charges spanning THREE relationships
Kessock Court
Three people in court after Inverness knife incident
James Mahon. Image: Facebook
Drunk tracked down ex in Aberdeen, climbed in window and attacked her with hockey…
Paul Afriyie admitted one charge of dangerous driving at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook.
Removal van driver who caused horror head-on crash 'can't recall' anything about it
To go with story by Jenni Gee. McKinnon admitted growing cannabis in a farm outhouse Picture shows; Craig McKinnon. Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 13/05/2024
Lossiemouth man who grew £46,000 of cannabis for medical reasons admits it was 'somewhat…
Lee Henderson was jailed for a series of violent and abusive acts on a pregnant woman. Image: DC Thomson.
Victim's tears of relief as vicious domestic abuser who assaulted her while pregnant is…
Mohammed Iqbal outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court on a previous occasion. Image: DC Thomson.
Violent cocaine-fuelled boyfriend choked young woman and had her car clamped