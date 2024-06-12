Unconscious victim left with shoe print on face after brutal Inverness street attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Unconscious victim left with shoe print on face after brutal Inverness street attack

Christopher Sturrock, 41, stamped on the man and was caught after a city centre shop worker photographed him as he fled the scene.

By David Love
Inverness Sheriff Court
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court.

A thug who stomped on a man in the centre of Inverness left the imprint of a shoe on his victim’s face, a court has heard.

The attacker, Christopher Sturrock, was identified after a city centre shop worker photographed him in the moments after the brutal assault, which knocked out the man.

Inverness Sheriff Court was told the incident happened on the morning of July 4 last year in High Street about 9.05am when 41-year-old Sturrock saw his victim and both began to struggle.

Fiscal depute Pauline Gair told Sheriff Gary Aitken that Sturrock threw the man to the ground.

“He hit his head on the concrete rendering him unconscious and then he stomped on his head with what appeared to be a degree of force,” she said. “Then he kicked him on the body.

Victim still unconscious when he arrived at hospital

“He fled the locus on his bike but a staff member from a local shop took his photograph.”

Mrs Gair said this enabled the police to trace and arrest Sturrock later in the day.

The court heard that the injured man was taken to accident and emergency in Raigmore Hospital still unconscious.

“He had a shoe mark to the right side of his face,” Mrs Gair added.

Sturrock, of Millerton Avenue, Inverness, admitted assault to injury and danger of life.

Sentence was deferred until July 23 for a background report and restriction of liberty order assessment.

Sturrock’s bail was continued.

More from Crime & Courts

The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Jail for digger driver who choked partner then hid in cupboard
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Owner of collapsed wedding firm admits domestic abuse charges spanning THREE relationships
Kessock Court
Three people in court after Inverness knife incident
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Drunk tracked down ex in Aberdeen, climbed in window and attacked her with hockey…
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Removal van driver who caused horror head-on crash 'can't recall' anything about it
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Lossiemouth man who grew £46,000 of cannabis for medical reasons admits it was 'somewhat…
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Victim's tears of relief as vicious domestic abuser who assaulted her while pregnant is…
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Violent cocaine-fuelled boyfriend choked young woman and had her car clamped
Inverness sheriff court
Aspiring pilot caught behind wheel while five times the drink-drive limit
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Woman seriously injured man in A92 crash while under influence of alcohol