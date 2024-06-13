Unpaid work for man who had kilo of cannabis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Unpaid work for man who had kilo of cannabis

Michael Hamill claimed to have ordered the drugs online for personal use, but admitted possession with intent to supply.

By Jenni Gee
Michael Hamill was sentenced at Inverness Sheriff Court
Michael Hamill was sentenced at Inverness Sheriff Court

A man caught with a kilo of cannabis has been ordered to carry out unpaid work in the community.

Michael Hamill had claimed the class B drugs, worth up to £14,995, were for his own personal use.

He said scales that were found at his home were to check that he hadn’t been ripped off by his online seller.

Despite his excuses, he admitted a single charge of possessing cannabis with intent to supply and returned to Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing.

At the previous hearing fiscal depute Susan Love told the court that at around 4pm on May 11 2022, police carried out a warranted drugs search at Hamill’s Caledonian Road home in Inverness.

Drugs search found kilo of cannabis

The 32-year-old was not home officers recovered herbal material later confirmed to be 1065 grams of cannabis and seized scales, a grinder and bags.

Hamill was later traced in a retail park car park in Aviemore.

At a police interview, he claimed the class B drugs were for his own use and said he had “sourced it online from Canada and the US”.

He said he “used scales to weigh it so he didn’t get bumped” and  “used the heat sealer to seal it to prevent his family from smelling it”.

The court heard that the drugs had an estimated value of between £8,670 and £14,995.

Following the guilty pleas, defence agent Shahid Latif explained his client had experienced adversity in his childhood and had used alcohol as an adult, which had led to offending.

On the recommendation of an associate,  Hamill stopped using alcohol and turned instead to cannabis. Mr Latif said his client had not offended in a number of years but was using three to 3.5 grams of the drug every day.

He said: “Use of drugs is a vice – he is not yet clear of it.”

At the sentencing hearing, solicitor Clare Russell reiterated that Hamill had been using drugs to self-medicate and conceded that he ought to have considered the possible consequences before sourcing the large quantity of drugs online.

She said: “He accepts his responsibility.”

Cannabis not a ‘cure-all’

Sheriff Aitken told Hamill: “This was a particularly poor decision on a number of fronts.

”Cannabis is not some marvellous cure-all – there are significant psychological downsides to use of a substance.”

He said Hamill was “very close” to a custodial sentence but instead placed him on a community payback order with 18 months of supervision and 240 hours of unpaid work in the community.

