‘He’s got a machete!’ Peterhead man pleads guilty to domestic abuse after court hears ex’s terrifying 999 call

Andrew Skelton, 40, at first denied assaulting his ex-girlfriend but he changed his plea after the incriminating was played in court.

By Joanne Warnock
Andrew Skelton appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court.
Andrew Skelton appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court.

A Peterhead man has admitted domestic abuse after the court heard the terrifying 999 call made by his ex-partner.

Andrew Skelton, 40, at first denied assaulting the woman and a trial began at Peterhead Sheriff Court.

However, after the incriminating phonecall was played – during which Skelton’s victim can be heard screaming “He’s got a f***ing machete!” – he finally admitted his guilt.

The court was told that during the violent assault, he pulled her by the hair, threw her to the floor and held a knife against her neck.

Victim gives evidence

At the beginning of the trial, the woman gave evidence and described how she had been in an “off and on” relationship with Skelton for around six years.

Fiscal depute Allan Townsend asked her about the events of January 12 this year when police had been called to her home address.

She explained how Skelton had been “taking tablets” and began shouting at her aggressively, pushing her to the floor and demanding cash.

“He kicked my leg and got me down on the ground,” she said. “I remember phoning the police and they told me to go to a room with a door that locked.”

Broke door down

She hid in her bathroom, the court was told, but Skelton broke through the door and assaulted her again – injuring her head and body.

The woman said the whole incident seemed “blurry” and was shown her witness statement in which she said: “He was raking though my bag for money and was looking for my bank card.

“He had a silver knife in his hand, and he told me ‘I’m not scared to take my own life and I will take you with me’.

“He pulled my hair and started kicking me.”

Terrifying 999 call

The court heard a recording of the woman’s 999 call in which she can be heard screaming and pleading “please stop”.

During disturbing audio, which lasted 17 minutes, she is heard saying: “He’s battering me,” and “he’s just punched my face,” and “please hurry”.

The call handler keeps asking her for her address and she eventually is able to tell him, whilst also saying: “He’s got a f***ing machete” and “he’s hurt me”.

She repeatedly pleads and cries out: “Please stop,” while a male voice is also heard to say: “You f***ing junkie.”

The woman pleads again: “Let me go, let me go,” as the male then shouts: “I’ve got a knife”. It is at that point police can be heard entering the property.

‘I’m going to jail’

She then tells the call handler that Skelton has told her he will ‘stab the police if they come in’.

The woman did not have to undergo any cross-examination from Skelton’s solicitor as he changed his plea to guilty following a short adjournment.

During the break, Skelton could be heard bemoaning: “I’m going to jail.”

Skelton, of King Street, admitted one charge of assault and threats of violence towards the police and attempting to kick one officer.

Sheriff Craig Findlater continued a non-harassment order against Skelton towards the woman and deferred sentencing until July 8 for background reports.

He added: “You have not offended for a number of years, I want to see your background circumstances.”

 

