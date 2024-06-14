Offshore worker left victim scarred after assault outside Aberdeen pub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Offshore worker left victim scarred after assault outside Aberdeen pub

By Danny McKay
The attack took place outside the Three Lums on Lewis Road.
An Aberdeen man left a fellow pub-goer scarred after a booze-fuelled assault at a bus stop outside his local.

Riley, 29, pushed the man to the ground, causing his glasses to break and leave nasty cuts around his eye.

And the offshore worker followed up with a stamp, albeit not a “particularly forceful” one, as his victim lay on the ground.

Fiscal depute Ann Mann told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the complainer had been drinking in the Three Lums around 10.30pm on May 17 before noticing Riley enter about an hour later.

‘He thought better of it, albeit too late’

Around midnight, the complainer left and saw Riley speaking to a female by the bus stop immediately outside on Lewis Road.

Ms Mann said: “A disagreement broke out between the accused and the complainer.

“The accused approached the complainer and repeatedly pushed him to the body, causing him to fall to the ground and, once on the ground, stamped on his body.”

Riley’s victim’s glasses smashed during the incident and he suffered a one-inch laceration to his eyebrow and eyelid which required sutures.

He also suffered a more serious two-inch laceration which needed to glued and stitched and which may leave a scar.

Riley, of Sheddocksley Drive, Aberdeen, pled guilty to assault to injury and permanent disfigurement.

Defence agent Michael Burnett said his client, an offshore worker, appeared with no previous convictions.

He said: “While he accepts stamping, his position is he thought better of it, albeit too late.

“It wasn’t particularly forceful. It wasn’t that that caused the injuries.”

Mr Burnett explained the incident was sparked when Riley “took umbrage” to something his victim had said.

He said that when the man fell to the ground, his glasses smashed and it was that that caused the injuries.

Sheriff Shelagh McCall KC deferred sentence on Riley for reports.

In the meantime, she bailed him with conditions not to contact the complainer or to enter the Three Lums.

