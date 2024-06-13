‘Cuckooing’ drug dealer who tried to flush drugs down toilet is set free

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Cuckooing’ drug dealer who tried to flush drugs down toilet is set free

Tommy Rabbeth was arrested at a house in the Tillydrone area of Aberdeen where police discovered he was cuckooing at the property of a vulnerable woman.  

By David McPhee
Tommy Rabbeth admitted selling Class A drugs from a flat in Aberdeen and attempting to flush them down the toilet when the police arrived. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.

A drug dealer who was caught trying to flush nearly £1,000 worth of drugs down the toilet when police raided a house has walked free from court.

Tommy Rabbeth was arrested at a house in the Tillydrone area of Aberdeen where police discovered he was cuckooing at the property of a vulnerable woman.

The 23-year-old was found to be selling both heroin and cocaine from the property.

‘Cuckooing’, as it is known, is when criminal gangs or individuals target the properties of the old or vulnerable as a means to store quantities of drugs or hide the profits of crime.

But, despite Rabbeth admitting the charges, a sheriff was left bemoaning her lack of sentencing options after the Crown downgraded the case from a petition-level matter to a less-serious summary charge.

With Rabbeth already having spent six months on remand, the sheriff was left with no option but to set him free.

Accused was in bathroom when police arrived

Fiscal depute Ann Mann told the court that at around noon on December 29 last year, the woman whose house it was entered her property on Portal Crescent, Aberdeen to find Rabbeth in her home.

She recognised Rabbeth from seeing him around the area and saw he had a number of cellophane wraps in his possession.

At around 12.50pm that same day, police officers arrived at the property to make enquiries.

Entry was granted and as they searched the flat, they found Rabbeth in the bathroom attempting to flush items down the toilet.

Police stopped him and recovered packages containing a brown substance.

They entered other rooms and found drugs on open display in the living room.

Taking Rabbeth into custody, police then recovered heroin with a maximum street value of £970 and cocaine worth an estimated £470.

Appearing in the dock, Rabbeth, whose address was given as HMP Grampian, pleaded guilty to one charge of being concerned in the supply of cocaine and a second charge of supplying heroin.

He also admitted an additional charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Solicitor says it was his client who was cuckooing

Defence solicitor Mike Monro told the court that the Crown had stated that his client was “cuckooing” at that address.

“The position is that she and the accused know each other, but he admits that he was instructed last year by his higher-ups that he would go to that address.

“Mr Rabbeth was asked who was cuckooing that day and it was him.

“He also accepts that he was concerned in the supply of drugs and he pled guilty at the outset.”

Mr Monro went on to say that his client had been on remand for these offences since January this year.

He went on to point out to the sheriff that, since Rabbeth’s charges had been dropped to summary criminal level, he had already spent the maximum amount of time in custody.

Sheriff Lesley Johnston told Rabbeth that the “offences on the charge are serious”.

She added: “As Mr Monro has outlined, because you were remanded on petition, you have now in effect served a long sentence than would have been available to the court on this matter.

“I’m not going to impose any further custodial sentence today.”

Sheriff Johnston also pointed out to the fiscal depute the lack of sentencing options available to her due to the Crown indicting at petition level only to drop it down to summary.

She imposed a financial penalty of £2,000 that she reduced to “nil” and set Rabbeth free.

