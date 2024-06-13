Aberdeen man dodges jail despite ‘facilitator’ role in $10,000 robbery bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen man dodges jail despite ‘facilitator’ role in $10,000 robbery bid

John Townsley watched as the family exchanged a large sum of money into dollars at Ramsdens on Union Street before following them and alerting an accomplice.

By Danny McKay
John Townsley.
John Townsley.

A man dodged a prison sentence for his role in a bid to steal $10,000 from a father and son on Christmas Eve in Aberdeen.

John Townsley watched as the family exchanged a large sum of money into dollars at Ramsdens on Union Street before following them out of the business and alerting an accomplice.

The 39-year-old then met his accomplice and directed him towards the man and his son.

Fortunately, despite a dramatic struggle over the bag of money in which the man was injured, bystanders intervened and the attacker fled empty-handed.

Fiscal depute Brooklyn Shaw told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened around 4pm on Christmas Eve 2022.

She said: “The complainer and his son arrived at Ramsdens where they exchanged money to dollars to the value of $10,000, which he placed in a bum bag.

‘Narration almost cries out for a custodial sentence, doesn’t it?’

“They made their way back to their car where the other party on the charge approached and demanded the money.”

The male warned: “Give me the money. I know you’ve got money.”

He grabbed at the bum bag and the complainer’s jacket pocket until members of the public “disrupted” the robbery bid and he fled empty-handed.

The matter was reported to the police who, on checking CCTV, saw Townsley in Ramsdens at the same time as the complainer while on the phone.

He was then seen to follow the family out of the shop before meeting with his accomplice on a bike, who then continued following them.

Townsley was arrested and interviewed, during which he denied all knowledge of the incident.

In court, Townsley, of Garthdee Terrace, Aberdeen, pled guilty to a charge of assault to injury and attempted robbery while acting along with another person.

Sheriff ‘convinced’ not to send him to prison

Sheriff Peter Grant-Hutchison said: “Notwithstanding the conclusion of the social work report, that narration almost cries out for a custodial sentence, doesn’t it?”

Defence agent Gregor Kelly agreed but argued for a community sentence to be imposed instead.

He said his client’s role in the offence could be described as being the “facilitator”.

Mr Kelly said Townsley had adhered to “extremely onerous” bail curfew conditions since February and was the principal carer for his bed-bound son.

He described Townsley as a “highly skilled HGV driver” and provided a letter from an employer who “thinks highly of him”.

Sheriff Grant-Hutchison said: “You have convinced me, with some reluctance I must say, to impose a community payback order.”

He ordered Townsley to be supervised for 18 months and complete 150 hours of unpaid work as a direct alternative to prison.

