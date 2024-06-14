Second pint of ale proves to be drink-driver’s undoing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Second pint of ale proves to be drink-driver’s undoing

A fellow pubgoer alerted police that Denis Garden was going to drive home despite drinking two pints.

By Danny McKay
Denis Garden. Image: Facebook
Denis Garden. Image: Facebook

A man was caught drink-driving home with his takeaway after a friend persuaded him to have a second pint of ale.

Denis Garden had decided to pop to his local inn for a takeaway as he didn’t want to cook but stopped for a drink while there.

When a friend bought the 69-year-old a second pint, he stayed to polish that off too, during which time another pubgoer alerted the police to his intention to drive home.

Officers pulled Garden over and found him smelling of alcohol with glazed eyes. He was arrested after failing a breath test.

Fiscal depute Brooklyn Shaw told Aberdeen Sheriff Court that, around 9.30pm on May 22, police received information Garden was drinking alcohol and would be driving home afterwards.

Officers attended the unclassified road between Catterline and the A92 road side of Catterline, where they pulled over Garden’s vehicle.

A strong smell of alcohol was detected and Garden’s eyes appeared glazed.

After failing a breath test he was arrested.

‘I can see why you might be, quite rightly, embarrassed about it’

Garden, of Catterline, pled guilty to driving with 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

Defence agent Gail Goodfellow said her client appeared with one “relatively minor” previous conviction and the case was a source of “much embarrassment” for him.

She went on: “He’d been working relatively late that day. On returning home he decided instead of making a meal he’d drive to his local inn to get a takeaway meal.”

Mrs Goodfellow said Garden drove 1.5 miles to the inn with the intention of getting his food and driving home.

But the solicitor explained Garden bumped into friends drinking at the inn “quite by chance” and decided to have one drink with them before driving home.

She continued: “Unfortunately, another friend bought him a second drink and regrettably he drank that before getting his takeaway and driving home.”

Mrs Goodfellow said the two pints of ale were the only drinks her client consumed and he was “deeply ashamed” to be in court over the matter.

Sheriff Peter Grant-Hutchison told Garden: “I do appreciate this is entirely out of character for you.

“I can see why you might be, quite rightly, embarrassed about it.”

He fined Garden £640 and banned him from driving for a year.

