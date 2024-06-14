American tourist’s first taste of whisky lands him in court on assault charge

An American tourist’s first taste of Scotch whisky is likely to be his last after he attacked his girlfriend in Inverness city centre.

Sheriff Gary Aitken was told that 29-year-old Casey Cameron, of Long Beach, New York, had been socialising all evening on Wednesday this week with other family members.

Fiscal depute Robert Weir said that the holidaymakers had a disagreement apparently over a suggestion Cameron’s girlfriend had been flirting with someone during the evening.

Cameron admitted assault by seizing her by the arms and pushing and pulling her on the body in Baron Taylor’s Street just after midnight yesterday.

Police were called after the incident was captured on CCTV and Cameron spent most of the night in the cells.

Mr Weir said that Cameron’s partner did not want to make a statement to police about the offence but said “it was out of character for him”.

Defence solicitor David Patterson told the court: “It was a pretty good holiday up until now and they were enjoying the Scottish food and scenery.

“But he should have stayed well away from whisky. It was the first – and last – time he had drank it.

“He can’t remember a thing about this. It was not his finest moment.

“The pair have been in a relationship for four years and wish to reconcile. They return to the USA on Sunday.”

Sheriff Aitken fined Cameron £640 and ordered him to pay it before he left the country.

He added: “I trust this will be a lesson for you about the taking of strong drink that you are not used to.”