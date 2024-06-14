American tourist’s first taste of whisky lands him in court on assault charge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
American tourist’s first taste of whisky lands him in court on assault charge

Casey Cameron, of Long Beach, New York, had been socialising with family in Inverness when he was captured on CCTV assaulting his girlfriend.

By David Love
Barron Taylor Street, Inverness.
The assault in Baron Taylor's Street, Inverness, was caught on CCTV. Image: Google Street View

An American tourist’s first taste of Scotch whisky is likely to be his last after he attacked his girlfriend in Inverness city centre.

Sheriff Gary Aitken was told that 29-year-old Casey Cameron, of Long Beach, New York, had been socialising all evening on Wednesday this week with other family members.

Fiscal depute Robert Weir said that the holidaymakers had a disagreement apparently over a suggestion Cameron’s girlfriend had been flirting with someone during the evening.

Cameron admitted assault by seizing her by the arms and pushing and pulling her on the body in Baron Taylor’s Street just after midnight yesterday.

Police were called after the incident was captured on CCTV and Cameron spent most of the night in the cells.

Mr Weir said that Cameron’s partner did not want to make a statement to police about the offence but said “it was out of character for him”.

Defence solicitor David Patterson told the court: “It was a pretty good holiday up until now and they were enjoying the Scottish food and scenery.

“But he should have stayed well away from whisky. It was the first – and last – time he had drank it.

“He can’t remember a thing about this. It was not his finest moment.

“The pair have been in a relationship for four years and wish to reconcile. They return to the USA on Sunday.”

Sheriff Aitken fined Cameron £640 and ordered him to pay it before he left the country.

He added: “I trust this will be a lesson for you about the taking of strong drink that you are not used to.”

