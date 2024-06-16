Notorious north-east paedophile had toddler murder video among sick collection on phone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Notorious north-east paedophile had toddler murder video among sick collection on phone

Along with 93 hours of child abuse videos, Jordan Gall also had a footage showing the apparent killing of a three-year-old boy.

By Joanne Warnock
A notorious north-east paedophile has been caught again with sickening videos on his phone – including one apparently showing the murder of a toddler.

Jordan Gall – who has appeared in court on numerous occasions in connection with indecent images of children – had more than 93 hours of illegal videos on his phone.

Some of it depicted the rape and abuse of newborn babies and toddlers, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told, as well as “more extreme” material.

Fiscal depute Lucy Simpson said his stash of abhorrent footage also showed a young boy, aged approximately three, being murdered.

Gall, 29, appeared from custody at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to be sentenced for 11 charges, including having indecent images of children and breaching his sex offender’s order.

Horrifying videos found

Gall was found to have a cache of child abuse pictures and videos on a phone belonging to him between March 15 and August 18 2022.

The court heard that during a regular check on Gall’s home address on August 18 2022 police found a phone on which he had downloaded Snapchat – a breach of the sex offender’s register.

They also found he had been using various email accounts and usernames – also undisclosed to authorities and a breach of the register.

Jordan Gall has appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on numerous occasions. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

Fiscal depute Lucy Simpson told the court that on October 6 2023 a police cybercrime unit completed a search of the phone which contained videos and images with a total running time of 93 hours and 50 minutes.

Ms Simpson’s description of the video and images found on Gall’s phone – which our court reporter said was the most upsetting account of child abuse she had heard in her career – is too disturbing to report.

The fiscal depute told Sheriff Ian Wallace the nature of some of the videos, including rapes and physical assault on babies and toddlers, before describing in detail how a boy “aged around three” was murdered on camera.

It is unknown where or when this apparent murder took place and The P&J is choosing not to describe the method by which the child was killed.

Paedophile did not ‘seek out’ murder video

Gall’s device had over 1,000 category A videos, 241 Category B videos and 402 Category C videos.

Gall also admitted nine charges of failing to notify police of owning mobile phones, email address and social media accounts.

Gall’s defence agent Chris Maitland said when Gall had received the huge file of abuse videos, he did not know it contained a child’s murder.

Mr Maitland added: “The murder of a child and physical assault was not being sought out. The possession is accepted, but it was not what he was looking for.

“He had no control about what was sent to him.”

Mr Maitland went on to say Gall had only used Snapchat for messaging married men “who did not want to be discredited – it was not illegal as such.

“He is sickened by his behaviour.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace deferred sentence on Gall to clarify a recent appeal court decision relating to one of Gall’s previous convictions.

Gall will appear in Aberdeen Sheriff Court on July 18.

 

