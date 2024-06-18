Cop forced to press panic button during frightening attack in Aberdeen city centre

An Aberdeen police officer was forced to press his emergency panic button for assistance when attacked by a drink and drug-fuelled thug.

Daniel Potts was on a cocktail of alcohol and Xanax when he rained punches on the officer as they struggled on the ground in Aberdeen city centre.

The 26-year-old had come to the attention of police after they were contacted by worried Tesco staff.

And when officers arrived, they were hit with a volley of abuse before the situation escalated and became violent.

Fiscal depute Lucy Simpson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident began around 6.50pm on December 21 2022.

Police received a call from staff at the Tesco Express at the Castlegate end of Union Street regarding an “aggressive” male outside the store.

‘No great force behind the punches’

Officers attended and found Potts “heavily intoxicated” outside.

When they attempted to engage, Potts launched into a foul-mouthed tirade of abuse, shouting and branding officers “f***ing c***” and “f***ing rats”.

Having said his bit, Potts began to turn away and walk off towards Castle Street.

However, another officer who had been driving past and saw Potts being abusive towards his colleagues stopped his vehicle in front of him.

Potts reacted by kicking the bonnet of the vehicle.

Two officers got out of the vehicle and approached Potts but, before they could do anything, he shouted “f***ing come on then” and lunged at one of them, headbutting him to the body.

Ms Simpson told the court: “The accused also placed both arms tightly around his body.

“The accused then punched the sergeant multiple times to the face and body, using a closed fist.

“The sergeant activated the emergency button on his radio, requesting urgent assistance from other officers.

“The accused then repeatedly kicked out at him but made no contact.

“Constables thereafter managed to gain control of the accused.”

The officer who was attacked was left with red marks and pain to his face but did not require medical treatment.

Before being placed in the van, Potts was searched and found to have a Stanley knife in his pocket.

At Kittybrewster, when being cautioned and charged, Potts replied to each charge in turn by saying “f*** you, b****”, “I never did that” and “f*** you, b****” again.

‘That cocktail led to him having absolutely no recollection’

In court, Potts, of Stevenson Court, Aberdeen, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, assaulting a police officer to his injury, and possession of a knife.

Defence agent Iain McGregor said his client had not been in any further trouble since the incident.

He explained Potts was “clearly in a highly agitated state” from the CCTV footage and was “waving his arms about”.

He said: “Ultimately, the police took hold of him and very quickly they all ended up on the ground.”

Mr McGregor said the assault took place while the parties were on the ground but that there was “no great force behind the punches”.

The solicitor went on: “He has absolutely no recollection of what occurred that evening.

“That comes as perhaps no great surprise. He had consumed a quantity of alcohol and also Xanax.

“That cocktail led to him having absolutely no recollection.”

Mr McGregor said Potts did have an issue with alcohol which he was “endeavouring to keep under control”.

Sheriff Gareth Jones ordered Potts to complete 180 hours of unpaid work and be supervised for a year.

