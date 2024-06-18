Cop forced to press panic button during frightening attack in Aberdeen city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cop forced to press panic button during frightening attack in Aberdeen city centre

Daniel Potts was fuelled by a cocktail of alcohol and Xanax when he rained punches on the officer as they struggled on the ground near the Castlegate.

By Danny McKay
Police car with blue lights going.
Fortunately the officer escaped with minor injuries. Image: Police Scotland.

An Aberdeen police officer was forced to press his emergency panic button for assistance when attacked by a drink and drug-fuelled thug.

Daniel Potts was on a cocktail of alcohol and Xanax when he rained punches on the officer as they struggled on the ground in Aberdeen city centre.

The 26-year-old had come to the attention of police after they were contacted by worried Tesco staff.

And when officers arrived, they were hit with a volley of abuse before the situation escalated and became violent.

Fiscal depute Lucy Simpson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident began around 6.50pm on December 21 2022.

Police received a call from staff at the Tesco Express at the Castlegate end of Union Street regarding an “aggressive” male outside the store.

‘No great force behind the punches’

Officers attended and found Potts “heavily intoxicated” outside.

When they attempted to engage, Potts launched into a foul-mouthed tirade of abuse, shouting and branding officers “f***ing c***” and “f***ing rats”.

Having said his bit, Potts began to turn away and walk off towards Castle Street.

However, another officer who had been driving past and saw Potts being abusive towards his colleagues stopped his vehicle in front of him.

Potts reacted by kicking the bonnet of the vehicle.

Two officers got out of the vehicle and approached Potts but, before they could do anything, he shouted “f***ing come on then” and lunged at one of them, headbutting him to the body.

Ms Simpson told the court: “The accused also placed both arms tightly around his body.

“The accused then punched the sergeant multiple times to the face and body, using a closed fist.

“The sergeant activated the emergency button on his radio, requesting urgent assistance from other officers.

“The accused then repeatedly kicked out at him but made no contact.

“Constables thereafter managed to gain control of the accused.”

The officer who was attacked was left with red marks and pain to his face but did not require medical treatment.

Before being placed in the van, Potts was searched and found to have a Stanley knife in his pocket.

At Kittybrewster, when being cautioned and charged, Potts replied to each charge in turn by saying “f*** you, b****”, “I never did that” and “f*** you, b****” again.

‘That cocktail led to him having absolutely no recollection’

In court, Potts, of Stevenson Court, Aberdeen, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, assaulting a police officer to his injury, and possession of a knife.

Defence agent Iain McGregor said his client had not been in any further trouble since the incident.

He explained Potts was “clearly in a highly agitated state” from the CCTV footage and was “waving his arms about”.

He said: “Ultimately, the police took hold of him and very quickly they all ended up on the ground.”

Mr McGregor said the assault took place while the parties were on the ground but that there was “no great force behind the punches”.

The solicitor went on: “He has absolutely no recollection of what occurred that evening.

“That comes as perhaps no great surprise. He had consumed a quantity of alcohol and also Xanax.

“That cocktail led to him having absolutely no recollection.”

Mr McGregor said Potts did have an issue with alcohol which he was “endeavouring to keep under control”.

Sheriff Gareth Jones ordered Potts to complete 180 hours of unpaid work and be supervised for a year.

