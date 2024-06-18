Man forgot he was holding glass when he punched victim on head, court told

An offshore worker has been ordered to pay a man £1,200 compensation after punching him in a bar – while forgetting he was holding a glass.

Josh Wilson left his victim “shocked” after an initial assault in the smoking area of the Haughton Arms Hotel in Alford.

The 32-year-old then went back inside and ordered himself another drink.

But on seeing the man again, Wilson lashed out once more – while holding a glass.

Despite claiming he had forgotten he was holding the glass at the time, Wilson has now been ordered to pay his victim a sizeable sum in compensation.

Fiscal depute Lucy Simpson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court that, a few weeks prior to the offence, there had been an altercation between Wilson’s friend and the complainer, resulting in the friend being banned from the hotel.

‘Very nasty and violent crime’

During the evening of July 1 last year, the complainer had been drinking at home with a friend before attending at the hotel bar around 9pm.

At 12.30am on July 2, Wilson approached the man in the smoking area and spoke with him.

Ms Simpson told the court: “Shortly after, the accused became more animated and the situation suddenly escalated with the accused pushing the complainer to the head with force causing him to fall backwards into a wall and fall to the ground.”

When he got up, the man appeared shocked but did not react.

Other patrons pulled Wilson away but he continued to gesture towards his victim.

Wilson went on to adopt a “boxing stance” and punched the man in the face.

He was again pulled away by other customers while making further attempts to move towards the man.

‘I’ll take whatever punishment I’m given’

Wilson then walked back into the bar where he bought another drink,

Ms Simpson said: “The complainer made his way back into the hotel and was met by the accused, now stood with a drink in his left hand.

“The accused struck the complainer with the glass, making contact with the right temple of his head.

“Multiple patrons separated parties and the complainer walked into the hotel and straight to the toilets.

“The accused was kept outside and eventually left prior to police arriving.”

His victim had his injury treated and bandaged before being taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

There it was established he sustained a 5cm laceration on the right side of his temple which had to be closed using eight sutures.

He also had pain to his jaw and back.

Wilson, of McCombie Terrace, Alford, pled guilty to assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

Defence agent Gregor Kelly said: “I won’t seek in any way to minimise the effect of this very nasty and violent crime on my client’s victim.”

He added Wilson was “grateful” to hear the injuries and scarring were not more serious.

Mr Kelly referred to the arresting police officer’s description of the journey back to Kittybrewster station with Wilson.

‘There was no intention to slice this man’s face open’

He said: “The accused showed utter remorse for his actions and was disgusted with himself.

“While in custody, he stated ‘there’s no excuse for my actions and I’ll take whatever punishment I’m given’.”

Mr Kelly explained that on the night in question, Wilson had been aware of the complainer talking to two women who wanted him to leave them alone and the altercation followed that.

He said: “He’s got a drink in his hand and, in his intoxicated state, he believed the complainer was about to strike him.

“He’s insistent he was not aware of the glass in his hand at the time.

“He lashed out. He thought there was still a threat. He had the glass in his hand.

“He’s horrified at the extent of the injuries.

“There was no intention to slice this man’s face open but that’s what happened.

“He didn’t deserve what befell him.”

Sheriff Gareth Jones highlighted that the assault had “clearly” had a lasting impact on the victim and warned Wilson he had “come close” to going to prison.

The sheriff imposed a £1,200 compensation order, along with the maximum 300 hours of unpaid work and six months of supervision.

As he left the dock, Wilson said: “Thank you very much, sir. Cheers.”

