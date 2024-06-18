Watery end for Kemnay man who went on violent rampage with golf club

A golf club-wielding man went on a terrifying rampage through Kemnay after teenagers confronted him about how badly he was treating his dog.

Enraged Brian Wiggins ran at the youngsters with the club and hurled threats at a cyclist before turning up at a woman’s home and unleashing more violent abuse.

When police arrived at the scene he tried to strike an officer with the club before making an unsuccessful attempt to escape by jumping in the River Don.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told the incident started at around 8pm on May 27 last year.

The 45-year-old had been near the playpark on Pitmunie Place when two teenagers overheard him saying he was “going to f***ing kill my dog”, the court heard.

Swung golf club at children

Fiscal depute Lucy Simpson said one of the children took the dog, a black Labrador, from Wiggins and gave it to another adult for safekeeping.

Ms Simpson said this enraged Wiggins, who began shouting at the teens and threatening he would tie one to a car and “drag him round Kemnay”.

The other teen rushed home to get a parent, who then came and confronted Wiggins, “who appeared to be intoxicated”.

“[Wiggins] left and went off towards Kembhill Park,” Ms Simpson continued.

“Shortly after that [he] reappeared with a golf club and began running towards the children swinging it at them.

“An [eyewitness] heard a male shouting and saw the accused swinging a golf club around, shouting about a dog.

“She contacted police at this point due to the threat posed.”

Just 15 minutes later, at 8.15pm, a man was cycling on Kembhill Park and saw Wiggins standing with two dogs, Ms Simpson told the court.

“[The cyclist] told the accused to put his dog on a lead, after which the accused shouted, “get the f**k back on your bike and f**k off” and “you want a f**king go”.

“The accused took off his coat and started running in a threatening manner towards [the cyclist], who cycled away in fear of his safety.”

Threats on camera

Around half an hour later, a Kembhill Park resident got a notification on her home CCTV system showing Wiggins banging at her back door.

Ms Simpson told the court around 20 minutes later the woman received another notification.

She said: “It showed [Wiggins] was at her door, shouting how he would ‘smoke’ her house and cars, shouting about ‘Adam’ and calling someone a ‘f**king little rat’.

Police arrived just after 9pm and found Wiggins on Bremner Way “wildly” swinging around a gold club.

Ms Simpson said: “He was in possession of a golf club and striking street furniture and running at the police van, goading officers for a fight.

“The accused attempted to strike the van with the golf club.

“Constable Mercer had to reverse rapidly to avoid the accused making contact.

“The accused continued to approach the police van in an aggressive manner whilst still swinging the golf club.

“He then swung the golf club against a tree, with the force detaching the head of the club.”

Soggy end to disturbance

Wiggins then ran away towards the River Don, where he waded out up to his waist and refused to leave the water.

However, he did eventually and was arrested at around 9.10pm.

Wiggins pled guilty to having an offensive weapon, acting in a threatening manner and threatening to kill a dog.

Further charges of hitting his dog with a golf club, threatening to kill two teenagers, resisting arrest and appearing uninvited at a property were dropped by way of a plea bargain.

Wiggin’s defence agent Lisa Reilly said her client had taken the “unfortunate decision” to take substances and drink alcohol that day, adding: “He feels shame and remorse – there is no excuse.

“Prior to that he had been living in Kemnay with his wife and three children.

“He wants to make it clear to all involved that he is sorry and will keep away from the Kemnay area.”

Wiggins, who has been on remand since April 15 this year, was said to have been “spiralling” at the time.

Sheriff Ian Wallace admonished Wiggins on a failure to appear charge and placed him under supervision for 12 months.

He was also ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work.