Watery end for Kemnay man who went on violent rampage with golf club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Watery end for Kemnay man who went on violent rampage with golf club

Brian Wiggins jumped into the River Don to evade police when officers arrived to put an end to his abusive behaviour.

By Joanne Warnock
River Don in kemnay
Brian Wiggins jumped in the Don when police arrived on the scene.

A golf club-wielding man went on a terrifying rampage through Kemnay after teenagers confronted him about how badly he was treating his dog.

Enraged Brian Wiggins ran at the youngsters with the club and hurled threats at a cyclist before turning up at a woman’s home and unleashing more violent abuse.

When police arrived at the scene he tried to strike an officer with the club before making an unsuccessful attempt to escape by jumping in the River Don.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told the incident started at around 8pm on May 27 last year.

The 45-year-old had been near the playpark on Pitmunie Place when two teenagers overheard him saying he was “going to f***ing kill my dog”, the court heard.

Swung golf club at children

Fiscal depute Lucy Simpson said one of the children took the dog, a black Labrador, from Wiggins and gave it to another adult for safekeeping.

Ms Simpson said this enraged Wiggins, who began shouting at the teens and threatening he would tie one to a car and “drag him round Kemnay”.

The other teen rushed home to get a parent, who then came and confronted Wiggins, “who appeared to be intoxicated”.

“[Wiggins] left and went off towards Kembhill Park,” Ms Simpson continued.

“Shortly after that [he] reappeared with a golf club and began running towards the children swinging it at them.

“An [eyewitness] heard a male shouting and saw the accused swinging a golf club around, shouting about a dog.

“She contacted police at this point due to the threat posed.”

Just 15 minutes later, at 8.15pm, a man was cycling on Kembhill Park and saw Wiggins standing with two dogs, Ms Simpson told the court.

“[The cyclist] told the accused to put his dog on a lead, after which the accused shouted, “get the f**k back on your bike and f**k off” and “you want a f**king go”.

“The accused took off his coat and started running in a threatening manner towards [the cyclist], who cycled away in fear of his safety.”

Threats on camera

Around half an hour later, a Kembhill Park resident got a notification on her home CCTV system showing Wiggins banging at her back door.

Ms Simpson told the court around 20 minutes later the woman received another notification.

She said: “It showed [Wiggins] was at her door, shouting how he would ‘smoke’ her house and cars, shouting about ‘Adam’ and calling someone a ‘f**king little rat’.

Police arrived just after 9pm and found Wiggins on Bremner Way “wildly” swinging around a gold club.

Ms Simpson said: “He was in possession of a golf club and striking street furniture and running at the police van, goading officers for a fight.

“The accused attempted to strike the van with the golf club.

“Constable Mercer had to reverse rapidly to avoid the accused making contact.

“The accused continued to approach the police van in an aggressive manner whilst still swinging the golf club.

“He then swung the golf club against a tree, with the force detaching the head of the club.”

Soggy end to disturbance

Wiggins then ran away towards the River Don, where he waded out up to his waist and refused to leave the water.

However, he did eventually and was arrested at around 9.10pm.

Wiggins pled guilty to having an offensive weapon, acting in a threatening manner and threatening to kill a dog.

Further charges of hitting his dog with a golf club, threatening to kill two teenagers, resisting arrest and appearing uninvited at a property were dropped by way of a plea bargain.

Wiggin’s defence agent Lisa Reilly said her client had taken the “unfortunate decision” to take substances and drink alcohol that day, adding: “He feels shame and remorse – there is no excuse.

“Prior to that he had been living in Kemnay with his wife and three children.

“He wants to make it clear to all involved that he is sorry and will keep away from the Kemnay area.”

Wiggins, who has been on remand since April 15 this year, was said to have been “spiralling” at the time.

Sheriff Ian Wallace admonished Wiggins on a failure to appear charge and placed him under supervision for 12 months.

He was also ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work.

More from Crime & Courts

The Haughton Arms Hotel, Alford, where the assault involving a glass occurred
Man forgot he was holding glass when he punched victim on head, court told
Police car with blue lights going.
Cop forced to press panic button during frightening attack in Aberdeen city centre
Brian Wiggins jumped in the Don when police arrived on the scene.
Albanian gangsters forced man to tend £110,000 Aberdeen cannabis farm
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Dangerous mugger marched victim around Aberdeen city centre at knifepoint
Brian Wiggins jumped in the Don when police arrived on the scene.
Weekend court roll – domestic abusers and a firearms find
Brian Wiggins jumped in the Don when police arrived on the scene.
Notorious north-east paedophile had toddler murder video among sick collection on phone
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
'It was pure betrayal': Aberdeen firm hits out at former worker who embezzled £30,000
Brian Wiggins jumped in the Don when police arrived on the scene.
Careless driving near school was 'momentary lack of attention'
Brian Wiggins jumped in the Don when police arrived on the scene.
Dufftown man's dogs suffered horrific injuries during badger baiting incidents
Brian Wiggins jumped in the Don when police arrived on the scene.
Second pint of ale proves to be drink-driver's undoing