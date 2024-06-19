Plumbers assaulted Stonehaven pubgoer who punched pensioner, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Plumbers assaulted Stonehaven pubgoer who punched pensioner, court told

By Joanne Warnock
Two plumbers have admitted assaulting a man outside a Stonehaven pub after he allegedly punched a pensioner.

Josh Cruickshank, 27, and Kieran Livingstone, 23, had been on a day out with a group of friends before they became involved in the ongoing fracas outside the Market Bar.

The pair have now appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted one charge of assault.

Their victim had also been out drinking on July 1 last year, but was refused any more drink at the pub and was asked to leave the premises.

Punches thrown

Fiscal depute Lucy Simpson said Cruickshank and Livingstone arrived at the Market Bar at around 8pm and found the man outside having an argument with another male.

“He was causing a disturbance,” Ms Simpson said. “He [the complainer] threw a punch at another patron.”

Cruickshank and Livingstone “approached him about this” because he was “acting aggressively” towards the other male.

Ms Simpson told the court that female barstaff came out and tried to separate the men, at which point Cruickshank came to their aid.

‘He regrets being involved’

“Cruickshank ran towards the complainer, punched him to the head and the complainer fell to the ground, unconscious,” Ms Simpson said.

“Thereafter, Livingstone ran towards the complainer, who was lying on the ground, and repeatedly punched him to the head and body – leaving the mark of a footprint on his face.”

Livingstone’s defence agent Iain McGregor said his client was a first offender and he and his friends had been out during the course of the afternoon.

“[The complainer] was being a nuisance to an elderly couple,” Mr McGregor explained. “He had punched the elderly male and this incensed Mr Livingstone.

“He took the view this was out of order and decided to involve himself. He is remorseful and regrets being involved.

“If he had been sober, he would not have involved himself in this.”

‘Alcohol was the driver – but that is no excuse’

Cruickshank’s defence agent Gregor Kelly said his client had been enjoying an “amicable” day with his friends and conceded they had been drinking “not excessively”.

“[The complainer] was making a nuisance of himself and hit an elderly man,” Mr Kelly said. “However, this does not excuse the behaviour of Mr Cruickshank – the red mist descended.

“It is entirely unacceptable and is out of character. He is a first offender and a hard-working man. He likes to indulge in sporting pursuits and does not usually resort to violence.”

Sheriff Gareth Jones said it was a “very serious” incident having rendered their victim unconscious by punching, kicking and stamping, and added: “Irrespective if he threw the first punch – it could have been far worse than it was.

“Alcohol was the driver – but that is no excuse.”

He sentenced both Livingstone, of Scotstown Gardens, Aberdeen, and Cruickshank, of Marine Place, Aberdeen, to 240 hours of unpaid work – ordering them to pay their victim compensation of £300 each.

