Dons fan dodges banning order for throwing pyro into Pittodrie away end

A Dons fan who threw a smoke bomb into the St Mirren section at Pittodrie has escaped a banning order.

A sheriff made sheepish Ben Lorimer repeat back to her that “throwing pyrotechnics is wrong”.

The 21-year-old autism sufferer had believed that, because he’d seen other fans using smoke bombs and flares at games and on the television, it was okay.

But despite the court not imposing a banning order, Lorimer’s mum has laid down the law herself and has forbidden her son from going to matches unless accompanied by a family member.

Fiscal depute Brooklyn Shaw told Aberdeen Sheriff Court Lorimer threw two pyrotechnics, understood to be red smoke bombs, into the away end as the Dons beat St Mirren 3-0 on May 24 last year.

Goals from Leighton Clarkson and Graeme Shinnie secured European football for Aberdeen in front of a crowd of more than 16,000 at Pittodire.

Ms Shaw: “The accused is an Aberdeen Football Club supporter and was at the locus watching a football match.

“At 8.30pm, a pyrotechnic was thrown from the Aberdeen side towards the St Mirren supporters section, landing in the St Mirren section and causing alarm.

“At 9.30pm, a second pyrotechnic was thrown, landing on the track around the edge of the pitch.

“CCTV was reviewed and the accused was identified as responsible for throwing both.”

Lorimer was removed from the crowd, searched, and found in possession of a pyrotechnic cap.

Ms Shaw said the Crown was seeking the imposition of a football banning order.

Lorimer, of Stripeside, Buckie, pled guilty to culpable and reckless conduct.

Defence agent Emily Bruce acknowledged the behaviour was “not acceptable anywhere, especially at a crowded football match”.

The solicitor explained Lorimer suffered from autism which affected his perception.

She said: “He’d seen many people doing it that day and on previous occasions on TV.

“As a result, he perceived it as normal and of course that’s not correct.

“He doesn’t shy away from the fact it’s not correct, however, that was his perception prior to this.”

Ms Bruce told the court that this was the first occasion Lorimer had attended a match without a family member or family friend with him.

She added: “His mother has indicated he will never be allowed to attend further football matches without an appropriate adult present.”

Ms Bruce, arguing against a banning order, said football was an “incredibly protective factor” for his autism.

Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane told Lorimer: “I’m a bit confused about your ‘everyone else was doing it so I did it’ argument.

“There’s a lot of unsavoury behaviour on the community, people being stabbed and people being harmed – that’s what you talk about in the social work report.

“So if everybody else is doing that, does that make it right for you to do it?

“I’m telling you that, no matter what you think, throwing pyrotechnics is wrong.

“Do you understand? Throwing pyrotechnics is wrong. Say it back to me.”

“Throwing pyrotechnics is wrong,” Lorimer dutifully replied.

The sheriff continued: “You’ve been banned from matches for the last year. I think that’s probably punishment enough for a first offender.

“You have to accept that what you did was wrong.”

Sheriff McFarlane opted not to impose a banning order but did fine Lorimer £420.

