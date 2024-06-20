Man convicted for throwing girlfriend’s stuff into the street

A man has been convicted of threatening or abusive behaviour after throwing his girlfriend’s belongings onto the road.

Fisherman William Fulton admitted threatening or abusive behaviour following the incident at his Kyle of Lochalsh home.

His solicitor said the incident had occurred after Fulton, 43, learned his girlfriend was also in a relationship with one of his friends.

Fulton appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to plead guilty to the single charge relating to the incident on March 6 of this year.

Fiscal depute David Morton told the court that the pair had been in a relationship for two months prior to the incident.

He said it was around 1pm when Fulton entered a bedroom and an argument began, which quickly escalated.

‘Shouting and swearing’

“He began shouting and swearing fairly aggressively,” Mr Morton told the court.

The woman then began to record the incident on her mobile phone, which resulted in Fulton changing his demeanour and leaving the room.

“Shortly thereafter, Mr Fulton had taken some of the complainer’s belongings from within the property and thrown them onto the road,” the fiscal depute said.

Police were called and Fulton, who had left the property, was traced and arrested.

Soclitor Roger Webb, for Fulton, said: “He met a friend who gave him information that he was not best pleased with – that he, too, was in a relationship with [the woman]”

Mr Webb said, as a result, Fulton had asked the woman to leave his home and has then gone out for four hours.

The incident had occurred when he returned home to find the woman still there.

“He accepts that there are better ways to deal with things,” Mr Webb said.

Sheriff David Harvie told Fulton: “There were a number of ways in which you could have dealt with that better than you did.”

He fined him £300 and ordered him to pay his victim £200 in compensation.

He also imposed a non-harassment order preventing Fulton from contacting the woman for a year