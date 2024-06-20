Man convicted for throwing girlfriend’s stuff into the street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man convicted for throwing girlfriend’s stuff into the street

Fisherman William Fulton shouted and swore at the woman during an incident, that she recorded on her mobile phone.

By Jenni Gee
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
A man has been convicted of threatening or abusive behaviour after throwing his girlfriend’s belongings onto the road.

Fisherman William Fulton admitted threatening or abusive behaviour following the incident at his Kyle of Lochalsh home.

His solicitor said the incident had occurred after Fulton, 43, learned his girlfriend was also in a relationship with one of his friends.

Fulton appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to plead guilty to the single charge relating to the incident on March 6 of this year.

Fiscal depute David Morton told the court that the pair had been in a relationship for two months prior to the incident.

He said it was around 1pm when Fulton entered a bedroom and an argument began, which quickly escalated.

‘Shouting and swearing’

“He began shouting and swearing fairly aggressively,” Mr Morton told the court.

The woman then began to record the incident on her mobile phone, which resulted in Fulton changing his demeanour and leaving the room.

“Shortly thereafter, Mr Fulton had taken some of the complainer’s belongings from within the property and thrown them onto the road,” the fiscal depute said.

Police were called and Fulton, who had left the property, was traced and arrested.

Soclitor Roger Webb, for Fulton, said: “He met a friend who gave him information that he was not best pleased with – that he, too, was in a relationship with [the woman]”

Mr Webb said, as a result, Fulton had asked the woman to leave his home and has then gone out for four hours.

The incident had occurred when he returned home to find the woman still there.

“He accepts that there are better ways to deal with things,” Mr Webb said.

Sheriff David Harvie told Fulton: “There were a number of ways in which you could have dealt with that better than you did.”

He fined him £300 and ordered him to pay his victim £200 in compensation.

He also imposed a non-harassment order preventing Fulton from contacting the woman for a year

