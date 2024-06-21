Aberdeen boy killed kitten then stuffed tortured cat’s body in cupboard

An Aberdeen boy who tortured kittens has been banned from keeping animals after a dead cat was found tied up in his cupboard.

The 16-year-old, who cannot be identified for legal reasons due to his age, admitted charges of causing unnecessary suffering to two kittens in cruel and disturbing ways.

An allegation that he used an aerosol flamethrower on a third cat was dropped by prosecutors.

The offences took place on dates in the autumn last year at an address in Aberdeen’s west end.

One cat, just seven months old, died as a result of the child’s actions.

He bound the animal’s rear legs together and exposed him to water by unknown means to such an extent that the kitten’s body temperature was lowered and he got hypothermia.

Teen chased terrified kitten

He also shook and swung the cat and struck him on the head and body.

It is understood the kitten’s body was discovered soaking wet in a cupboard.

A source told The Press and Journal a post-mortem report concluded the cause of death was “severe trauma” and could not rule out that the kitten had been drowned.

In a second incident with another cat, this time just four months old, the teenager relentlessly chased the kitten around the house, causing it such fear and distress that the animal lost control of its bowels.

In addition to the two charges of causing the cats unnecessary suffering, the 16-year-old also admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by repeatedly making violent threats towards his mother and others.

Child no longer lives with mother

He had also faced a third charge of causing another cat unnecessary suffering, but he was acquitted of this charge.

That charge alleged the teen used an aerosol spray flamethrower on the animal’s legs, singing its fur and then submerging the legs in water.

At an earlier hearing, defence agent Ian Woodward-Nutt said: “Since these incidents came to light, he can no longer live with his mother.”

The solicitor said a “significant background” was expanded on in a psychiatric report.

Sheriff Lesley Johnston told him: “In your case, I have decided to remit the matter to the children’s hearing.

“Because of the nature of these offences, I’m obliged to consider a disqualification on owning or keeping animals.

‘Intentional acts of cruelty’

“The cruelness of these offences resulted in the unnecessary suffering of one animal and the death of another.”

Sheriff Johnston said the boy’s actions towards the cat that died were “very clearly intended to cause suffering to the animal”.

She continued: “It’s not a case involving recklessness or inability to care for the animal, but intentional acts of cruelty.

“I do consider it necessary to impose a disqualification order.”

The sheriff banned the teenager from owning or keeping any animal for five years.

She also specified that no application to terminate or change that order could be made for at least two years.

Mr Woodward-Nutt previously advised: “He has no intention or want to keep animals.”

Sheriff Johnston warned the teen: “This is not in relation to sentencing or punishment. It’s an order for the future protection of animals.”

