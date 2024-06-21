Aberdeen boy killed kitten then stuffed tortured cat’s body in cupboard

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Aberdeen boy killed kitten then stuffed tortured cat’s body in cupboard

The 16-year-old boy, who cannot be identified for legal reasons due to his age, admitted carrying out the 'intentional acts of cruelty' on two kittens.

By Danny McKay
The boy tortured and killed a kitten at his home in Aberdeen. Image: Generic picture of kitten
An Aberdeen boy who tortured kittens has been banned from keeping animals after a dead cat was found tied up in his cupboard.

The 16-year-old, who cannot be identified for legal reasons due to his age, admitted charges of causing unnecessary suffering to two kittens in cruel and disturbing ways.

An allegation that he used an aerosol flamethrower on a third cat was dropped by prosecutors.

The offences took place on dates in the autumn last year at an address in Aberdeen’s west end.

One cat, just seven months old, died as a result of the child’s actions.

He bound the animal’s rear legs together and exposed him to water by unknown means to such an extent that the kitten’s body temperature was lowered and he got hypothermia.

Teen chased terrified kitten

He also shook and swung the cat and struck him on the head and body.

It is understood the kitten’s body was discovered soaking wet in a cupboard.

A source told The Press and Journal a post-mortem report concluded the cause of death was “severe trauma” and could not rule out that the kitten had been drowned.

In a second incident with another cat, this time just four months old, the teenager relentlessly chased the kitten around the house, causing it such fear and distress that the animal lost control of its bowels.

In addition to the two charges of causing the cats unnecessary suffering, the 16-year-old also admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by repeatedly making violent threats towards his mother and others.

Child no longer lives with mother

He had also faced a third charge of causing another cat unnecessary suffering, but he was acquitted of this charge.

That charge alleged the teen used an aerosol spray flamethrower on the animal’s legs, singing its fur and then submerging the legs in water.

At an earlier hearing, defence agent Ian Woodward-Nutt said: “Since these incidents came to light, he can no longer live with his mother.”

The solicitor said a “significant background” was expanded on in a psychiatric report.

Sheriff Lesley Johnston told him: “In your case, I have decided to remit the matter to the children’s hearing.

“Because of the nature of these offences, I’m obliged to consider a disqualification on owning or keeping animals.

‘Intentional acts of cruelty’

“The cruelness of these offences resulted in the unnecessary suffering of one animal and the death of another.”

Sheriff Johnston said the boy’s actions towards the cat that died were “very clearly intended to cause suffering to the animal”.

She continued: “It’s not a case involving recklessness or inability to care for the animal, but intentional acts of cruelty.

“I do consider it necessary to impose a disqualification order.”

The sheriff banned the teenager from owning or keeping any animal for five years.

She also specified that no application to terminate or change that order could be made for at least two years.

Mr Woodward-Nutt previously advised: “He has no intention or want to keep animals.”

Sheriff Johnston warned the teen: “This is not in relation to sentencing or punishment. It’s an order for the future protection of animals.”

