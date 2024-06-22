Double the limit drink-driver crashed car

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Double the limit drink-driver crashed car

An off-duty police officer discovered Jodie Fraser inside the stricken vehicle on the A862 at Dingwall.

By Jenni Gee
The case was heard at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
A drink-driver was double the alcohol limit when she crashed her car after leaving a party, a court has heard.

There was evidence of alcohol in the vehicle and Fraser smelled strongly of booze.

Fraser, 20, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of drink-driving on May 21 of last year.

Fiscal depute David Morton told the court it was around 7am when the off-duty officer came across the scene of a single-vehicle road traffic collision.

Driver ‘smelled strongly of alcohol’

Emergency services were called and Fraser was taken to Raigmore Hospital, where a blood test revealed her to have 109 milligrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood – more than twice the drink-drive limit of 50 milligrammes.

Solicitor Rory Gowans, for Fraser, said the retail worker had been at a friend’s house before the incident.

He said: “There had been a party on and as the evening progressed there had been some form of argument.

A very foolish decision

“Her car was there, the circumstances that developed assisted her in making a very foolish decision to try and get out of there taking the car with her.

Mr Gowans said the decision to drive was “a very poor piece of judgement” and acknowledged “it could have been worse”.

Sheriff David Harvie told Fraser: “This was an extremely poor decision that had significant consequences. It could have had more significant consequences.”

He fined Fraser, of Proby Place, Maryburgh, £450 and disqualified her from driving for 14 months adding that this was “because of the reading and because of the fact that you were involved in an accident”.

If she completes a self-funded drink-drive rehabilitation course, the length of the ban will be reduced by three months.

