Disqualified motorcyclist who led police on high speed chase spared jail

A motorcyclist who led police on a high-speed blue-light chase through the streets of Inverness has been spared jail.

Louie Berry had been banned from the roads just a month before the incident, after being convicted on a dangerous driving charge.

Police attention was drawn to his motorbike because he had removed the licence plate in an effort to evade detection when he took to the roads illegally, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

But when they activated their blue lights to try to stop him, he took off at speed, leading officers on a six-minute chase across the city.

Berry, 21, appeared for sentencing having previously admitted driving whilst disqualified, dangerous driving and failing to display a registration plate.

‘Appalling’ conduct was ‘deeply stupid’

The court heard that the incident began when officers spotted that Berry’s motorcycle was not displaying a registration plate.

The charge detailed how Berry repeatedly drove at excessive speed, overtook other vehicles when it was unsafe to do so, caused other road users to take evasive action to avoid a collision and undertook other road users – all while he was being pursued by a police vehicle displaying blue lights.

The chase took in the A9 near Culloden Road, the B9006 Culloden Road, Inshes Roundabout, Sir Walter Scott Driver, A9 near the Longman Roundabout and Stadium Road, before coming to an end on Henderson Road after contact between the police vehicle and the stationary motorcycle which caused Berry to drop it.

Solicitor Rory Gowans, for Berry told the court: “This conduct is appalling and justifiably could be dealt with by a period of imprisonment.”

He asked Sheriff Ian Cruickshank, however, to consider other sentences saying: “He is deeply ashamed. The best way to summarise what he did is ‘deeply stupid’.”

Mr Gowans said: “The attention of the police seems to have panicked him – he is lucky he was not seriously hurt and lucky no one else was hurt.”

Sheriff Cruickshank referenced a pre-sentencing report that said Berry had “intentionally removed the licence plate to avoid detection” and “he was confident he would be able to out-race the police officers”.

Time to grow up

The sheriff noted Berry had told the author of the report he was “confident” that handling the speed was not an issue.

Mr Gowans drew his attention to a portion of the report which detailed how Berry explained that he felt it was “time to grow up”.

After taking time to consider the sentencing, Sheriff Cruickshank told Berry: “On April 8 you pled guilty at this court to a charge of dangerous driving.

“On that occasion the disposal was a 12-month disqualification and a fine of £800 – to most individuals that would serve as sufficient punishment to make that individual pause and realise that, as and when he could apply for a licence he would be most careful with anything to do with driving.

“Attending court and sentencing so far have not prevented Mr Berry from committing further offences.

“You took a conscious decision to drive whilst disqualified and you also drove in an extremely dangerous manner and that makes your actions extremely culpable.

‘Driving is not a right’

“Driving is not a right, driving is a privilege. Those who drive should drive responsibly.

“You will be well aware, Mr Berry that I am simply not impressed with what you did on this occasion.”

The sheriff placed Berry, of North Kessock, on a community payback order, requiring him to complete 300 hours of unpaid work in the community – the maximum number of hours available.

He also banned the 21-year-old from the roads for 28 months, after which Berry will need to sit and pass the extended test in order to regain his licence.