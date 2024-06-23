Disqualified motorcyclist who led police on high speed chase spared jail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Disqualified motorcyclist who led police on high speed chase spared jail

Louie Berry had already been convicted of dangerous driving when he removed the licence plate from his motorbike and sped through Inverness.

By Jenni Gee
Louie Berry was sentenced at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
A motorcyclist who led police on a high-speed blue-light chase through the streets of Inverness has been spared jail.

Louie Berry had been banned from the roads just a month before the incident, after being convicted on a dangerous driving charge.

Police attention was drawn to his motorbike because he had removed the licence plate in an effort to evade detection when he took to the roads illegally, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

But when they activated their blue lights to try to stop him, he took off at speed, leading officers on a six-minute chase across the city.

Berry, 21, appeared for sentencing having previously admitted driving whilst disqualified, dangerous driving and failing to display a registration plate.

‘Appalling’ conduct was  ‘deeply stupid’

The court heard that the incident began when officers spotted that Berry’s motorcycle was not displaying a registration plate.

The charge detailed how Berry repeatedly drove at excessive speed, overtook other vehicles when it was unsafe to do so, caused other road users to take evasive action to avoid a collision and undertook other road users – all while he was being pursued by a police vehicle displaying blue lights.

The chase took in the A9 near Culloden Road, the B9006 Culloden Road, Inshes Roundabout, Sir Walter Scott Driver, A9 near the Longman Roundabout and Stadium Road, before coming to an end on Henderson Road after contact between the police vehicle and the stationary motorcycle which caused Berry to drop it.

Solicitor Rory Gowans, for Berry told the court: “This conduct is appalling and justifiably could be dealt with by a period of imprisonment.”

He asked Sheriff Ian Cruickshank, however, to consider other sentences saying: “He is deeply ashamed. The best way to summarise what he did is ‘deeply stupid’.”

Mr Gowans said: “The attention of the police seems to have panicked him – he is lucky he was not seriously hurt and lucky no one else was hurt.”

Sheriff Cruickshank referenced a pre-sentencing report that said Berry had “intentionally removed the licence plate to avoid detection” and “he was confident he would be able to out-race the police officers”.

Time to grow up

The sheriff noted Berry had told the author of the report he was “confident” that handling the speed was not an issue.

Mr Gowans drew his attention to a portion of the report which detailed how Berry explained that he felt it was “time to grow up”.

After taking time to consider the sentencing, Sheriff Cruickshank told Berry: “On April 8 you pled guilty at this court to a charge of dangerous driving.

“On that occasion the disposal was a 12-month disqualification and a fine of £800 – to most individuals that would serve as sufficient punishment to make that individual pause and realise that, as and when he could apply for a licence he would be most careful with anything to do with driving.

“Attending court and sentencing so far have not prevented Mr Berry from committing further offences.

“You took a conscious decision to drive whilst disqualified and you also drove in an extremely dangerous manner and that makes your actions extremely culpable.

‘Driving is not a right’

“Driving is not a right, driving is a privilege. Those who drive should drive responsibly.

“You will be well aware, Mr Berry that I am simply not impressed with what you did on this occasion.”

The sheriff placed Berry, of North Kessock, on a community payback order, requiring him to complete 300 hours of unpaid work in the community – the maximum number of hours available.

He also banned the 21-year-old from the roads for 28 months, after which Berry will need to sit and pass the extended test in order to regain his licence.

