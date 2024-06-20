Aberdeen crime gang member jailed after more than £1 million of cocaine seized

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen crime gang member jailed after more than £1 million of cocaine seized

Steven Gribble was locked up at the High Court in Glasgow after the mammoth quantity of Class A drugs was recovered in the Granite City.

By Grant McCabe
Aberdeen drug dealer Steven Gribble was jailed at the High Court in Glasgow. Image: Police Scotland
Aberdeen drug dealer Steven Gribble was jailed at the High Court in Glasgow. Image: Police Scotland

An Aberdeen crime gang member who was involved in the trafficking of more than £1.6 million of cocaine has been jailed for 10 years.

Steven Gribble was locked up at the High Court in Glasgow after the mammoth quantity of Class A drugs was recovered during an intelligence-led operation and a search of a property in Aberdeen during October and November 2023.

The 42-year-old – who had a previous conviction for the same crime – admitted being concerned in the supply of almost 12kg of high-purity cocaine between November 4 and 14 2023.

Lord Fairley told him: “The charge has a serious crime aggravation.

“You accept that you had a controlling interest in an organised crime group in the north-east of Scotland.

OSG member was ‘living a fairly modest lifestyle’

“Having regard to your leading role in the OCG, your record and substantial quantity of drugs, if you had been convicted after trial, I would have sentenced you to 15 years.

“Taking account of your plea, the sentence will be one of 10 years.”

His lawyer told the hearing Gribble had attempted to turn his back on crime and “tried to make something of himself”.

But, David Moggach, defending, said he suffered a personal issue and then “foolishly” got in contact with others involved in drug trafficking.

The advocate stated despite Gribble’s being a vital part of the OCG, he “stayed in a council house … living a fairly modest lifestyle” with “no trappings of wealth”.

Police welcome sentence

Detective Inspector John Pirie said: “We remain committed to disrupting those involved in serious and organised crime.

“This sentence is a result of months of extensive work to dismantle supply lines. A number of specialist officers were deployed during the operation, including surveillance officers and other covert resources.

“This investigation underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.

“I want to reassure the public that day in day out officers are working hard to disrupt the sale and supply of illegal drugs. To those involved in serious and organised crime, we will target you and your associates.

“We continue to rely on the public to build our intelligence to stop criminals and I would encourage anyone to report any serious and organised criminal activity to Police Scotland by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency. Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

 

