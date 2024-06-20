Aberdeen crime gang member jailed after more than £1 million of cocaine seized

An Aberdeen crime gang member who was involved in the trafficking of more than £1.6 million of cocaine has been jailed for 10 years.

Steven Gribble was locked up at the High Court in Glasgow after the mammoth quantity of Class A drugs was recovered during an intelligence-led operation and a search of a property in Aberdeen during October and November 2023.

The 42-year-old – who had a previous conviction for the same crime – admitted being concerned in the supply of almost 12kg of high-purity cocaine between November 4 and 14 2023.

Lord Fairley told him: “The charge has a serious crime aggravation.

“You accept that you had a controlling interest in an organised crime group in the north-east of Scotland.

OSG member was ‘living a fairly modest lifestyle’

“Having regard to your leading role in the OCG, your record and substantial quantity of drugs, if you had been convicted after trial, I would have sentenced you to 15 years.

“Taking account of your plea, the sentence will be one of 10 years.”

His lawyer told the hearing Gribble had attempted to turn his back on crime and “tried to make something of himself”.

But, David Moggach, defending, said he suffered a personal issue and then “foolishly” got in contact with others involved in drug trafficking.

The advocate stated despite Gribble’s being a vital part of the OCG, he “stayed in a council house … living a fairly modest lifestyle” with “no trappings of wealth”.

Police welcome sentence

Detective Inspector John Pirie said: “We remain committed to disrupting those involved in serious and organised crime.

“This sentence is a result of months of extensive work to dismantle supply lines. A number of specialist officers were deployed during the operation, including surveillance officers and other covert resources.

“This investigation underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.

“I want to reassure the public that day in day out officers are working hard to disrupt the sale and supply of illegal drugs. To those involved in serious and organised crime, we will target you and your associates.

“We continue to rely on the public to build our intelligence to stop criminals and I would encourage anyone to report any serious and organised criminal activity to Police Scotland by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency. Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”