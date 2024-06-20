Man made chilling threats to expectant mum that he was going to kill their baby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man made chilling threats to expectant mum that he was going to kill their baby

William Kinnaird – who was described as having “anger issues” - told the woman as she wept that he would seize the baby and “kill it”.

By David McPhee
William Kinnaird admitted making threats towards his ex-partner, including that he would kill their baby. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
A man has been ordered to stay away from his former partner after he flew into a rage and threatened to harm their baby.

William Kinnaird, 38, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted making a series of terrifying threats towards the woman – who was at that time the mother of his unborn child.

Kinnaird – who was described as having “anger issues” – told the woman as she wept that he would seize the baby and “kill it”.

When later questioned by police, Kinnaird denied the incident had ever taken place.

Accused became ‘agitated’

Fiscal depute Brooklyn Shaw told the court that at around 12.30pm on November 23 last year, the couple were at home where they were preparing to leave to travel to Aberdeen city centre where the woman had an appointment at the antenatal clinic.

Kinnaird became “agitated” as the woman was taking too long, and this led to an argument where he made a series of sinister threats to harm the woman and their child.

“I’ll take you by the head of the hair and drag you to the clinic,” he said.

He then told her: “I’ll take you to the clinic to get rid of the baby because you’re not having the baby if we’re not together.”

The woman became upset and told Kinnaird to leave due to the comments he’d made – at which point he punched the fridge.

‘As soon as I get my hands on the baby, I’m going to kill it’

He then shouted further cruel threats at her, such as “What the f*** are you crying for?” and that he would “punch a hole in her dad’s face”.

It was then that Kinnaird made the chilling threat to harm their then-unborn child, stating: “As soon as I get my hands on the baby, I’m going to kill it.”

The police were contacted, and, upon their arrival, they cautioned and arrested Kinnaird.

When asked about his behaviour toward his former partner, Kinnaird told them: “I didn’t do that, mate.”

In the dock, Kinnaird pleaded guilty to one charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner towards his ex-partner.

He also admitted a second charge of making indecent, obscene or menacing comments to the woman where he threatened to harm her family and kill her unborn child.

‘You have quite a record’

Defence solicitor Lisa Reilly told the court that her client did “fully accept that he made these comments”.

“He does accept that he has anger issues,” the solicitor said.

She added that Kinnaird has “previous convictions of an analogous nature” and that he had spent 90 days on remand in respect of this matter.

Sheriff Christine McCrossan told Kinnaird: “You have quite a record and it is of concern to the court.

“A period of custody is a likely outcome if there is any more of this.”

The sheriff made Kinnaird, of Bradley Terrace, Aberdeen, subject to a community payback order with supervision for two years and ordered him to carry out 175 hours of unpaid work.

She put a non-harassment order in place, meaning Kinnaird cannot approach his former partner for 18 months.

Sheriff McCrossan also ordered Kinnaird to take part in a domestic abuse programme.

