Hiccupping Elgin drink-driver traced after police followed trail of leaking oil

An Elgin drink-driver who crashed into a pedestrian crossing pole was caught after police followed a trail of oil that was leaking from his vehicle.

Dylan Sutherland was found parked up in his grey Mitsubishi Shogun, hiccupping and slurring his words.

Elgin Sheriff Court was told Sutherland, 23, had been on a night out and remembers nothing about the incidents, but believes his drink may have been spiked.

Fiscal depute Victoria Silver said at around 3am on May 26 this year police on a mobile patrol had discovered debris at the pedestrian crossing on Northfield Terrace.

‘His speech was slurred and he had the hiccups’

“It had clearly been hit and the pedestrian crossing pole was seen lying on the ground,” Ms Silver told the court.

“The officers observed a trail of oil which led them to a car parked in the Tesco car park.

“The driver was still within the car and spoke to the accused through the window.

“His speech was slurred and he had the hiccups.”

Sutherland was taken to Elgin’s custody suite and was found to be four times the legal alcohol limit.

Sutherland’s defence agent Grant Dalgleish said his client could not remember the events of the evening and thought “something must have been put in his drink”.

‘It is not surprising that you do not remember what happened’

He added: “He just remembers waking up in the police station the next day.

“This has had a serious effect on him and has knocked his confidence.

“I don’t think this court will be seeing him again. He starts full-time employment next week and is willing to pay a financial penalty.”

Sutherland pled guilty to drink-driving and a plea of not guilty to careless driving was accepted.

Sheriff Olga Pasportnikov said the reading taken from Sutherland was high, adding: “Four times the limit – it is not surprising that you do not remember what happened that evening.”

Sutherland, of Reidhaven Street, was banned from driving for 12 months and fined £1,040.