Hiccupping Elgin drink-driver traced after police followed trail of leaking oil

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Hiccupping Elgin drink-driver traced after police followed trail of leaking oil

Dylan Sutherland was four times the limit when he crashed into a pedestrian crossing pole and drove off.

By Joanne Warnock
Dylan Sutherland appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Dylan Sutherland appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook

An Elgin drink-driver who crashed into a pedestrian crossing pole was caught after police followed a trail of oil that was leaking from his vehicle.

Dylan Sutherland was found parked up in his grey Mitsubishi Shogun, hiccupping and slurring his words.

Elgin Sheriff Court was told Sutherland, 23, had been on a night out and remembers nothing about the incidents, but believes his drink may have been spiked.

Fiscal depute Victoria Silver said at around 3am on May 26 this year police on a mobile patrol had discovered debris at the pedestrian crossing on Northfield Terrace.

‘His speech was slurred and he had the hiccups’

“It had clearly been hit and the pedestrian crossing pole was seen lying on the ground,” Ms Silver told the court.

“The officers observed a trail of oil which led them to a car parked in the Tesco car park.

“The driver was still within the car and spoke to the accused through the window.

“His speech was slurred and he had the hiccups.”

Sutherland was taken to Elgin’s custody suite and was found to be four times the legal alcohol limit.

Sutherland’s defence agent Grant Dalgleish said his client could not remember the events of the evening and thought “something must have been put in his drink”.

‘It is not surprising that you do not remember what happened’

He added: “He just remembers waking up in the police station the next day.

“This has had a serious effect on him and has knocked his confidence.

“I don’t think this court will be seeing him again. He starts full-time employment next week and is willing to pay a financial penalty.”

Sutherland pled guilty to drink-driving and a plea of not guilty to careless driving was accepted.

Sheriff Olga Pasportnikov said the reading taken from Sutherland was high, adding: “Four times the limit – it is not surprising that you do not remember what happened that evening.”

Sutherland, of Reidhaven Street, was banned from driving for 12 months and fined £1,040.

More from Crime & Courts

To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Featured image for article series covering Warren Fenty FAI determination publication Picture shows; Featured image for article series covering Warren Fenty FAI determination publication. N/A. Supplied by Roddie Reid/DC Thomson/Family handout Date; Unknown
Mum to meet boss of unit that delayed inquiry into son's police custody death
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a cocaine gangster and a kitten torturer
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Berry led police on a high speed chase through Inverness. Picture shows; Louie Berry. Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 20/06/2024
Disqualified motorcyclist who led police on high speed chase spared jail
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Fraser admitted wasting police time with a false allegation of sexual assault against a child Picture shows; Andrew Fraser. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Inverness man falsely accused ex-partner's new lover of child abuse
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 30th MArch '20 The new Inverness Justice Centre which conducted its first business yesterday (Monday) despite the current Covid-19 emergency.
Double the limit drink-driver crashed car
Craig McKay was jailed at Exeter Crown Court.
Aberdeen child abuser used money and extravagant gifts to groom victim
Eleanor Fletcher and Stevan Sanders appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court Picture shows; Eleanor Fletcher and Stevan Sanders. unknown. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Lossiemouth couple admit drug dealing operation in town
Cute American shorthair cat kitten; Shutterstock ID 352176329; purchase_order: ; job: ; 9b96e291-5f56-46ae-bf45-fbec8c2c3a96
Aberdeen boy killed kitten then stuffed tortured cat's body in cupboard
Inverness sheriff court
Man accused of stabbing person in face with knife after armed incident in Nairn
Inverness Sheriff Court.
Disqualified driver wheelspun past Inverness police officer