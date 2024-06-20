Man, 32, in court accused of string of Inverness thefts and break-ins

A man has appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court in connection with a series of thefts and break-ins in the Smithton and Culloden areas of the city.

The incidents happened between 3am and 11am on Wednesday June 19 on Barn Church Road and Smithton Road.

Scott Burns, 32, from Inverness was also accused of several other offences, which occurred on April 6, 7, and April 23 in the same area.

He appeared before Sheriff David Harvie, represented by Elgin solicitor Stephen Carty, who successfully argued for his client to be released on bail.

Burns had made no plea to the eight separate charges and was committed for further examination.

Police Scotland issued a statement following the alleged break-ins.

Chip ship break-in

Detective Constable Paul Sanderson said: “Enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who may have any information to contact police.”

Burns was accused of stealing a car from Altan Court on April 6 and defrauding a taxi of an £18 fare from Academy Street to the Spar on Barn Church Road on the same day.

It is also alleged that on the following day, Burns attempted to steal a motorbike on Keppoch Road by cutting the ignition wires and pushing it away and breaking into the Culloden Chippy and stealing a mobile phone and cash.

He is further accused of stealing alcohol from the Barn Church Road Spar on April 23 and breaking into the shop at the Culloden Service Station on June 19 and stealing cash, vapes and food.

Also, on June 19, it is alleged he tried to break into the nearby office of Culloden Car Sales and attempted to steal a car on Smithton Road.