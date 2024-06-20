Man, 32, in court accused of string of Inverness thefts and break-ins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Man, 32, in court accused of string of Inverness thefts and break-ins

Scott Burns faced a number of charges spanning the period from April 6 and Wednesday this week.

By David Love
Scott Burns appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Scott Burns appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court.

A man has appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court in connection with a series of thefts and break-ins in the Smithton and Culloden areas of the city.

The incidents happened between 3am and 11am on Wednesday June 19 on Barn Church Road and Smithton Road.

Scott Burns, 32, from Inverness was also accused of several other offences, which occurred on April 6, 7, and April 23 in the same area.

He appeared before Sheriff David Harvie, represented by Elgin solicitor Stephen Carty, who successfully argued for his client to be released on bail.

Burns had made no plea to the eight separate charges and was committed for further examination.

Police Scotland issued a statement following the alleged break-ins.

Chip ship break-in

Detective Constable Paul Sanderson said: “Enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who may have any information to contact police.”

Burns was accused of stealing a car from Altan Court on April 6 and defrauding a taxi of an £18 fare from Academy Street to the Spar on Barn Church Road on the same day.

It is also alleged that on the following day, Burns attempted to steal a motorbike on Keppoch Road by cutting the ignition wires and pushing it away and breaking into the Culloden Chippy and stealing a mobile phone and cash.

He is further accused of stealing alcohol from the Barn Church Road Spar on April 23 and breaking into the shop at the Culloden Service Station on June 19 and stealing cash, vapes and food.

Also, on June 19, it is alleged he tried to break into the nearby office of Culloden Car Sales and attempted to steal a car on Smithton Road.

More from Crime & Courts

Scott Burns appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Three in court after £35,000 drugs bust in Aberdeen's west end
Scott Burns appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen drink-driver struck roundabout, flipped car and hit a tree
Scott Burns appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Man made chilling threats to expectant mum that he was going to kill their…
Scott Burns appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen crime gang member jailed after more than £1 million of cocaine seized
Scott Burns appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Three people charged following Aberdeen west end drugs bust
Scott Burns appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Building firm fined £5,000 after workers hurt in fall from unsecured metal basket
Scott Burns appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Drunk man touched a woman in Inverness pub, then remonstrated with bar staff
Scott Burns appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Man convicted for throwing girlfriend's stuff into the street
The Highland man found guilty of raping women and a child at Inverness high court
Highland man guilty of raping women and molesting child
Scott Burns appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen firm fined £10,000 after worker loses part of finger in work accident