Aberdeen child abuser used money and extravagant gifts to groom victim

On one occasion, 56-year-old predator Craig McKay travelled to England and sexually abused the teenage girl in his car.

By Bryan Rutherford
Craig McKay was jailed at Exeter Crown Court. Images: Google Street View/Devon and Cornwall Police
Craig McKay was jailed at Exeter Crown Court.

A “calculated” paedophile from Aberdeen has been locked up after grooming and abusing a teenage girl in England.

Craig McKay, 56, returned to the dock for sentencing at Exeter Crown Court today, after pleading guilty to 14 charges earlier.

They included engaging in sexual communication with a child, causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child and taking indecent images of a child.

They met on the social media site on Tumblr when the girl was just 14 years old.

McKay groomed her over a period of time, manipulating the young teenager into believing he loved her and would look after her.

Money and extravagant gifts used to manipulate victim into feeling safe

He even sent money and extravagant gifts to the vulnerable victim.

When she was 15 years old, McKay travelled to Plymouth – more than once – where he sexually abused her in his car.

His sex crimes continued over a number of years until she cut contact with McKay after realising she was being abused.

However, McKay continued to send the victim messages, letters and gifts.

He also travelled to Plymouth in an attempt to see her.

Craig McKay’s police custody mugshot. Image: Devon and Cornwall Police

At this point, the police were contacted and a joint investigation with Police Scotland began.

Judge David Evans handed the sexual predator a 10-year sentence, consisting of nine years in jail and a further year out on an extended licence.

The additional 12-month period is required to protect the public from the risk of serious harm – a measure aimed at dangerous offenders, according to the Sentencing Council.

A Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) was also imposed on McKay, along with an indefinite restraining order banning him from contacting his victim.

‘McKay would have offended again on many more children’

After McKay was jailed, Inspector Christopher Kinski of Devon and Cornwall Police praised his victim’s “strength and bravery” in reporting her abuser.

“McKay is a calculated predator who preyed on the victim’s age to fulfill his sexual desires on a child,” he said.

“I have no doubt that if it wasn’t for the victim having the strength to tell us her story, McKay would have offended again – on many more children.”

McKay was first arrested after his home address in Aberdeen was raided by the police.

McKay’s ‘despicable actions will be with the victim forever’

Insp Kinski explained: “After searches were carried out, interviews completed and digital evidence was collated, the officer in charge of the case presented the case to the Crown Prosecution Service, resulting in McKay being charged with 14 offences.

“Due to the diligent work of all officers involved, the case was so strong McKay pled guilty to these offences and was sentenced to a 10-year extended sentence from Judge David Evans.

“I have no doubt the abuse will be with the victim forever, however, we hope that this sentence given out today can help provide some sense of closure and can move on with her life.”

Police Scotland Detective Inspector Ryan Morris added: “Our thoughts remain with his victim as McKay faces the consequences of his despicable actions.”

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

