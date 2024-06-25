Firm fined over safety failings after employee seriously injured in Fraserburgh harbour fall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Firm fined over safety failings after employee seriously injured in Fraserburgh harbour fall

Raymond Winton was working for EFAB Limited at the time of the incident, guiding and loading a "shiplift structure", suspended from a crane, onto a flatbed lorry.

By Danny McKay
The incident happened at Fraserburgh Harbour.
The incident happened at Fraserburgh Harbour.

An Aberdeenshire firm has been fined over safety failings after an employee suffered life-changing injuries in a fall at work.

Raymond Winton was working for EFAB Limited at the time of the incident, guiding and loading a “shiplift structure”, suspended from a crane, onto a flatbed lorry.

Mr Winton fell from the trailer and, with no safety netting or harness in place, suffered serious injuries, which still affect him now more than five years after the accident.

It happened at Fraserburgh Harbour on March 4 2019.

Fiscal depute Gavin Callaghan told Aberdeen Sheriff Court Mr Winton had worked for the company for 19 years as an HGV driver.

On the day in question, his job had been to transport ship cradle parts from Fraserburgh Harbour to EFAB’s premises in Kintore for refurbishment.

As he was guiding one of the pieces of equipment onto the flatbed, Mr Winton fell.

Ongoing health issues from fall

His colleagues did not see him fall, and he has been unable to confirm how the fall happened due to memory loss.

As a result of the fall, Mr Winton suffered a fractured skull, subdural haematoma, subarachnoid haemorrhage, a complex fracture to his right elbow, multiple complex facial fractures and an optical haematoma/haemorrhage.

Five years on, he still has ongoing issues with his right arm with only 55% movement which is not expected to improve further.

He has also developed arthritis in his right arm.

The head injury has not healed properly either, causing confusion, mental health difficulties and sleep issues.

His GP advised he would not be able to return to his old job as an HGV driver, but he has managed to find work as a taxi driver.

A Health and Safety Executive (HSE) investigation found the underlying cause of Mr Winton’s fall was that reasonably practicable control measures that would have prevented him falling were not provided.

Mr Callaghan said these included safety netting and a harness.

Series of safety failings

Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told EFAB Limited was no longer operating and had kept money aside to pay a fine but would be formally wound up at the conclusion of the proceedings.

The firm pled guilty to a charge under the Health and Safety at Work etc Act 1974 of failing to ensure, as far as reasonably practicable, the health, safety and wellbeing of staff at work.

The specific failings listed in the charge were:

  • Failure to carry out a suitable and sufficient risk assessment
  • Failure to ensure work at height on the flatbed trailer was carried out in a manner which was, as far as reasonably practicable, safe
  • Failure to provide employees engaged in the loading work with information, instructions and training in relation to working at height as required to ensure their health and safety
  • Failure to provide suitable and sufficient supervision and monitoring of the loading, exposing employees to a risk of falling a distance liable to cause injury

Defence agent Mark Donaldson said EFAB accepted full responsibility for the breaches and had a previously unblemished safety record.

He said: “The circumstances of this accident and the fact Mr Winton was seriously injured caused significant concern and deep regret.”

The solicitor advised that the company took steps following the accident to ensure there would be no repeat.

‘The justice system has let us down’

Mr Donaldson added that separate civil proceedings had already taken place over the incident some time ago.

Sheriff Christine McCrossan fined EFAB, of Johnstone House, Rose Street, Aberdeen, £8,000.

After the case, Mr Winton’s family released a statement, hitting out at the fine.

They said: “The justice system has let us down.

“Raymond Winton has been left with life-changing injuries and they won’t get better. I feel that this was not taken into consideration.

“Nobody has contacted us from the company to see how he is and they terminated his contract with the company due to incapacity, which was not his fault. He worked for them for 19  years.”

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

The incident happened at Fraserburgh Harbour.
Face-to-face apology for grieving mum after poorly handled probe into son's police custody death
The incident happened at Fraserburgh Harbour.
Firestarter jailed after he set Aberdeen flat blaze causing £27,000 damage
Screenshot of video of flames coming through of Ladyhill House.
Man, 35, accused of deliberately setting fire to Elgin hotel
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Heroic Aberdeen woman bites Staffy to save her beloved pet from vicious attack
The incident happened at Fraserburgh Harbour.
Mum to meet boss of unit that delayed inquiry into son's police custody death
The incident happened at Fraserburgh Harbour.
Hiccupping Elgin drink-driver traced after police followed trail of leaking oil
The incident happened at Fraserburgh Harbour.
Weekend court roll – a cocaine gangster and a kitten torturer
The incident happened at Fraserburgh Harbour.
Disqualified motorcyclist who led police on high speed chase spared jail
The incident happened at Fraserburgh Harbour.
Inverness man falsely accused ex-partner's new lover of child abuse
The incident happened at Fraserburgh Harbour.
Double the limit drink-driver crashed car