Firestarter jailed after he set Aberdeen flat blaze causing £27,000 damage

A north-east man has been jailed for more than three years after he started a terrifying flat fire by setting two mattresses ablaze.

Jason Kuzmicki, 40, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted starting the fire in two separate rooms of the Mastrick property.

Firefighters put their lives on the line to search for Kuzmicki in the burning building after his mother tried to enter the property, the court was told.

However, Kuzmicki had already fled the building after starting the fire.

The total cost of damage was nearly £27,000.

Kuzmicki also appeared over a failed masked robbery bid at an Aberdeen city centre newsagent.

Mum thought accused was in burning flat

Fiscal depute Kirsty Martin told the court that Kuzmicki had been staying with his mum but left her property to return to his own flat in Willowpark Crescent at around 8pm on August 31 last year.

“Due to being concerned about the accused his mother attended at the locus to check on him,” Ms Martin said.

“On attendance, the accused’s mother observed the locus to be alight and a neighbour, who had already evacuated, advised her that the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service had been contacted.

“The fire alarm was sounding and neighbours within the block of flats were evacuating and could smell smoke.

“On evacuation, the neighbours could see smoke coming from the locus.

“The accused’s mother entered the communal hallway and was banging on the accused’s door shouting for him.

“The accused’s door was insecure, and his mother tried to enter the locus but was overcome by black smoke coming from the locus.

“She shut the door but continued to shout for the accused to come to the door.”

At around 8.51pm, three fire units arrived with 14 firefighters who met Kuzmicki’s mum who said she believed her son was still inside the building.

Upon entering the building, firefighters found two locations from where the fire was burning – one in each bedroom where mattresses had been set alight.

The fires were extinguished but had caused significant damage to the property.

No one was found inside.

Kuzmicki returned to the property at around 11.40pm where he was detained over concerns for his mental health.

Armed robbery

Kuzmicki also appeared in connection with a second matter in which he entered Sweet News on Crown Street, Aberdeen at around 2pm on March 27 while wearing a balaclava and pointing a knife at a cashier.

He repeatedly demanded money and tobacco telling the female cashier he would “hurt her” if she didn’t do as he asked.

The woman told him she would call the police and began shouting out the window at passers-by, which panicked Kuzmicki and caused him to flee the shop.

Police identified Kuzmicki from CCTV and located him on Union Street where they found him still in possession of the knife and balaclava.

In the dock, Kuzmicki pleaded guilty to one charge of wilful fireraising.

He also admitted a charge of attempted robbery and another charge of having a knife.

‘It was a cry for help’

Defence solicitor Lisa Reilly told the court that at the time her client had been struggling with mental health challenges and “hadn’t been to get the help he needed”.

“Mr Kuzmicki then turned to illicit substances and that’s why this behaviour happened – it was a cry for help,” the solicitor said.

“He knows the seriousness of these charges and he does not try to provide an excuse but rather an explanation of why this happened.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace told Kuzmicki that he had admitted “serious offences” and pointed out he had a “bad record” of previous convictions.

“I’m satisfied that only a period of imprisonment is appropriate,” he said.

“Your actions in both cases seriously endangered other persons and you are only lucky that there was no injury to anyone.”

Sheriff Wallace sentenced Kuzmicki, whose address was given as HMP Grampian, to 40 months in prison.

