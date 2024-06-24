Firestarter jailed after he set Aberdeen flat blaze causing £27,000 damage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Firestarter jailed after he set Aberdeen flat blaze causing £27,000 damage

Jason Kuzmicki, 40, also appeared over a botched robbery attempt where he donned a balaclava pointed a knife at a female cashier.

By David McPhee
Armed robber and fire raiser Jason Kuzmicki at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Simon Walton/DC Thomson.
Armed robber and fire raiser Jason Kuzmicki at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Simon Walton/DC Thomson.

A north-east man has been jailed for more than three years after he started a terrifying flat fire by setting two mattresses ablaze.

Jason Kuzmicki, 40, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted starting the fire in two separate rooms of the Mastrick property.

Firefighters put their lives on the line to search for Kuzmicki in the burning building after his mother tried to enter the property, the court was told.

However, Kuzmicki had already fled the building after starting the fire.

The total cost of damage was nearly £27,000.

Kuzmicki also appeared over a failed masked robbery bid at an Aberdeen city centre newsagent.

Mum thought accused was in burning flat

Fiscal depute Kirsty Martin told the court that Kuzmicki had been staying with his mum but left her property to return to his own flat in Willowpark Crescent at around 8pm on August 31 last year.

“Due to being concerned about the accused his mother attended at the locus to check on him,” Ms Martin said.

“On attendance, the accused’s mother observed the locus to be alight and a neighbour, who had already evacuated, advised her that the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service had been contacted.

“The fire alarm was sounding and neighbours within the block of flats were evacuating and could smell smoke.

“On evacuation, the neighbours could see smoke coming from the locus.

“The accused’s mother entered the communal hallway and was banging on the accused’s door shouting for him.

“The accused’s door was insecure, and his mother tried to enter the locus but was overcome by black smoke coming from the locus.

“She shut the door but continued to shout for the accused to come to the door.”

At around 8.51pm, three fire units arrived with 14 firefighters who met Kuzmicki’s mum who said she believed her son was still inside the building.

Upon entering the building, firefighters found two locations from where the fire was burning – one in each bedroom where mattresses had been set alight.

The fires were extinguished but had caused significant damage to the property.

No one was found inside.

Kuzmicki returned to the property at around 11.40pm where he was detained over concerns for his mental health.

Armed robbery

Kuzmicki also appeared in connection with a second matter in which he entered Sweet News on Crown Street, Aberdeen at around 2pm on March 27 while wearing a balaclava and pointing a knife at a cashier.  

He repeatedly demanded money and tobacco telling the female cashier he would “hurt her” if she didn’t do as he asked.

The woman told him she would call the police and began shouting out the window at passers-by, which panicked Kuzmicki and caused him to flee the shop.

Police identified Kuzmicki from CCTV and located him on Union Street where they found him still in possession of the knife and balaclava.

In the dock, Kuzmicki pleaded guilty to one charge of wilful fireraising.

He also admitted a charge of attempted robbery and another charge of having a knife.

‘It was a cry for help’

Defence solicitor Lisa Reilly told the court that at the time her client had been struggling with mental health challenges and “hadn’t been to get the help he needed”.

“Mr Kuzmicki then turned to illicit substances and that’s why this behaviour happened – it was a cry for help,” the solicitor said.

“He knows the seriousness of these charges and he does not try to provide an excuse but rather an explanation of why this happened.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace told Kuzmicki that he had admitted “serious offences” and pointed out he had a “bad record” of previous convictions.

“I’m satisfied that only a period of imprisonment is appropriate,” he said.

“Your actions in both cases seriously endangered other persons and you are only lucky that there was no injury to anyone.”

Sheriff Wallace sentenced Kuzmicki, whose address was given as HMP Grampian, to 40 months in prison.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 

More from Crime & Courts

Screenshot of video of flames coming through of Ladyhill House.
Man, 35, accused of deliberately setting fire to Elgin hotel
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Heroic Aberdeen woman bites Staffy to save her beloved pet from vicious attack
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. An Aberdeen mum will come face-to-face with the boss of a controversial investigative unit that took around FIVE YEARS to probe her son?s police custody death back in June 2014. Speaking exclusively to The Press and Journal before today?s showdown meeting, Sharon Fenty, 54, revealed she planned to demand explanations for the extreme delays. She said they contributed toward an ?agonising? decade-long wait for answers about her 20-year-old son Warren?s drug overdose death inside a Kittybrewster jail cell. A shocking raft of failings over nearly 10 years caused a fatal accident inquiry (FAI) into the tragedy to become the longest of its kind in Scottish legal history. Now, in a letter of apology to Mrs Fenty, Head of the Scottish Fatalities Investigations Unit (SFIU) Andy Shanks offered to meet the grieving mum to ?hear about [her] experiences in this case? Picture shows; Sharon Fenty lost her son Warren Fenty to a fatal drug overdose that claimed his life while in the care of Police Scotland at Kittybrewster custody suite. N/A. Supplied by Roddie/family handout/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Mum to meet boss of unit that delayed inquiry into son's police custody death
Dylan Sutherland appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Hiccupping Elgin drink-driver traced after police followed trail of leaking oil
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a cocaine gangster and a kitten torturer
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Berry led police on a high speed chase through Inverness. Picture shows; Louie Berry. Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 20/06/2024
Disqualified motorcyclist who led police on high speed chase spared jail
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Fraser admitted wasting police time with a false allegation of sexual assault against a child Picture shows; Andrew Fraser. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Inverness man falsely accused ex-partner's new lover of child abuse
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 30th MArch '20 The new Inverness Justice Centre which conducted its first business yesterday (Monday) despite the current Covid-19 emergency.
Double the limit drink-driver crashed car
Craig McKay was jailed at Exeter Crown Court.
Aberdeen child abuser used money and extravagant gifts to groom victim
Eleanor Fletcher and Stevan Sanders appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court Picture shows; Eleanor Fletcher and Stevan Sanders. unknown. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Former Lossiemouth couple admit drug dealing operation in town