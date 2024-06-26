Fochabers man in court after admitting ripping piercing from partner’s face

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fochabers man in court after admitting ripping piercing from partner’s face

Allan Burgess committed the offence after a night out with the woman.

By Joanne Warnock
The Elgin Sheriff Court building
The case called at Elgin Sheriff Court.

A Fochabers man has been placed under supervision after admitting attacking his ex-partner and ripping a piercing out of her nose.

Allan Burgess, 47, had previously denied any wrongdoing and claimed he had himself been a victim of abuse, but later changed his plea on the morning of a trial at Elgin Sheriff Court.

Appearing for sentencing, Burgess of Milne Road, Fochabers, carried out the assault in April last year.

Fiscal depute Victoria Silver said the couple had been on a night out and had returned home and continued drinking into the early hours of April 9.

“A verbal argument ensued,” Ms Silver went on. “The accused phoned the police to say he had been assaulted and had a watch thrown at him.”

However, Burgess ended the call and the police did not attend, the court heard.

Ms Silver continued: “The argument resumed. He grabbed her by the hair and pushed her to the floor.

“She tried to fend him off – and he began to struggle with her. He pulled her nose ring out of her nose, causing injury to the right side of her face.”

Victim ran to safety

The woman ran to her bedroom and heard Burgess packing a bag and him leaving the house, the court was told.

Ms Silver said: “When police attended her home, they noticed cuts under her right eye and she had a red scalp.”

Burgess went to police the next day, the court heard, displaying a cut to his eyebrow and scratches on his nose.

Burgess pled guilty to one charge of assault which read he had grabbed his partner by the hair, pushed her head towards the floor and pulled out her nose ring – all to her injury.

‘She started it’

His defence agent Stephen Carty said the pair had been drinking and an argument had broken out.

He said: “Items were thrown at his head. He does have a cut above his right eye. It had in essence been started by the complainer.

“There has been no contact between him, and the complainer and the relationship is absolutely at an end.”

Sheriff Olga Pasportnikov placed Burgess under supervision for six months.

 

